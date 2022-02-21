WATCH: What would you do if a celeb ate off your plate?

Actor Bonko Khoza who plays the role of Mqhele Zulu on Showmaxs telenovela The Wife landed on the Twitter trends list this week. This wasn’t about how much of a great actor he is and how he is exceptionally devoted in this Mqhele character as seen week in, week out but that he ate off a diner’s plate at one of Durban’s much-loved restaurants – Eden Champagne Garden.

On Sunday the restaurant in partnership with GH Mumm hosted a summer brunch featuring some of the stars of the popular telenovela. On the menu, guests were treated to prawn and avo salad or meze board for starters. For mains, they had an option of indulging in grilled hake, Mozambique style which is chicken and prawn on herbed couscous or Southern chicken wrap, and for desserts diners were treated to a moist chocolate brownie or a summer pavlova. As much as there was enough food for everyone, the villainous actor could not help but grab a portion of food on a stranger's plate upon his arrival at the restaurant.

The short clip posted on Instagram by Sibs_Jali shows The Wife cast members walking into the restaurant, Khoza stopping at one diner, greeting her and asking what is she having. After grabbing a portion of food from the diners' plate, Khoza says “I’m hungry, thank you”. You can’t make this shit up pic.twitter.com/joycGKde7K — Vaxxed Plug (@shabangu_29) February 21, 2022 Soon after, the video clip was shared on Twitter where it saw him at the top of the trends list. Twitter users had mixed feelings over what Khoza did. While some said what he did was wrong, ladies said they would not mind if Mqhele ate off your plate. @kay_mahapa wrote: “Lmaooooo Mqhele broer just showed South Africans a level of superstardom they ain’t never seen before. I don’t think Brenda Fassie was outchea biting people’s burgers but Mqhele has decided to take it to THAT level. Pioneer (laughing emoji).”