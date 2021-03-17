WATCH: Why did the chicken cross the road? To get away from Nando’s

“Why did the chicken cross the road?” It’s a dad joke that never gets old. And this week, it proved even funnier when Twitter user Sihle Mazibuko shared a video of a clucking chicken running away from Nando’s at the Bluff in Durban. Within a matter of hours, the video gained more than 30K views and 1K likes, but it was the comments that got Mzansi chuckling. The Portuguese chicken restaurant chain often finds the funny in most situations. This time, the tables were turned – and tweeps were loving it. The result was a barrage of chicken jokes aimed at the brand. @NandosSA always knew, why the chicken crossed the road. pic.twitter.com/H9z9HWrSXP — Public Agent (@NonkosiMutwa) March 17, 2021 They are coming for you pic.twitter.com/aq14VJl2kv — sway💭 (@sway_wayback) March 16, 2021 Finally @NandosSA pic.twitter.com/cwgVUMEt6y — Sihle Mazibuko  (@iGrootman_) March 16, 2021 Nando’s SA hasn’t responded to the post, but we’re betting it’s thinking up the mother of all clapbacks.

Just this week, the restaurant hit back with its paying-it-forward campaign, when it lost out to competitor Steers after tweeps decided on who made Mzansi’s best fries.

The question came after user @TMCrazzzy posted a picture of French fries from four restaurants – McDonald’s, Steers, KFC, and Nando’s – with the caption: “Okay let’s settle this! Who makes the best fries?” And judging by the comments, Steers took the most votes.

Responding to the vote outcome, Nando’s said: “We're all good with the spice mara do the others give you an extra portion of chips when you donate tinned food? Pick your fighter! #TinsForTjips"

We're all good with the spice mara do the others give you an extra portion of chips when you donate tinned food? Pick your fighter! #TinsForTjips https://t.co/45vBwBT9o3 — NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 11, 2021

Some users said they were going to give that a try, while another commended the brains behind the brand’s social media strategy.

“They can make noise all they want about the fries and everything… But they wouldn't dare try compare who has the best Twitter admin.”