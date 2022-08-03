WATCH: Woman 'fat-shamed' as buffet restaurant charges her double for eating 'too much'

Buffets - what’s not to love about them? Rows and rows of lip-smacking, free-flow food and drinks are every foodie’s source of joy. For one British woman, it was all joy whilst dining out at an all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant - until she was charged for eating “too much”.

TikToker Poppy Paints claims she was “fat-shamed” at an all-you-can-eat restaurant as the bill saw her paying double the flat rate because she ate too much. Poppy decided she would share this experience with her followers on a social media platform. She created the clip as part of a trend of people sharing their experiences of being fat-shamed. The video asks: “Tell me the wildest way you have ever been fat-shamed.”

That is when Poppy came on and said: “I once went to an all-you-can-eat buffet, and when the bill came, I noticed they had charged me twice.” When she inquired about the price, she was told she had eaten “too much”. In the comments, the TikTok user revealed that she refused to double-pay for the meal, writing that she “argued and only paid for the one flat rate.” @poppypaints #plussizetok ♬ original sound - paintedplayscapes #stitch with @danievanier #fatshamed Any type of fat-shaming is unacceptable and it is something that is frowned upon. Of course, it seems as if this young woman had a good sense of humour and although it wasn’t kind, she got a good laugh out of it.

Many people who saw the video agreed that it was funny. A lot of other people, however, were upset with the restaurant and how they did not understand the concept of all-you-can-eat. Others took to the comments section of Poppy’s video to share their own experiences with fat shame. One user wrote: “I had booked a holiday to go to Istanbul and my mum’s best friend said to me ‘oh to lose weight?’ and when I said no he said ‘why not? “. A second user wrote: “I was visiting a paid beach in Turkey and they wanted to charge me twice as I would be ingesting too much sand.” While a third user opened up and said, “An old lady at work told me that my dress is very pretty, but dresses aren’t made for tall girls.”

