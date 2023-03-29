WATCH: YouTuber Mr Beast slammed for 'tipping' waitress with 'brand new car’

Mr Beast is facing mixed reactions to his latest viral TikTok in which he claimed to gift a waitress a brand new car – wrapped in logos promoting his businesses. The world’s most-followed YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, posted the 42-second clip earlier this week, in which he asks a waiter named Amy about the biggest tip she has ever received.

“Like $50,” she replied. Mr Beast handed Amy a set of car keys and asked: “Has anyone ever tipped a car?” Her face literally dropped the moment he pulled out a car key and handed it over to her. At first, Amy accused him of lying, so he brought her outside to prove her wrong.

Amy’s shocked reaction to her new car was captured on video, and she even apologised to Mr Beast for being late to work that day because her Uber was so slow. Amy also admitted in the video that she didn’t know how to drive, but she still gave Mr Beast a big hug and thanked him for the gift of a lifetime. @mrbeast Amy’s been getting to work without a car formonths, thanks to you we changed that :-) ♬ original sound - MrBeast While most of the viewers who watched the clip had good things to say about the feel-good content, some social media users stepped in to criticise the move, and now the internet is completely torn. Several individuals pointed out that the car would be considered part of the waitress’s income, which would result in her paying a higher tax bracket while some were displeased that the car had his “Feastable” chocolate branding logo.