'We all quit': Burger King workers announce resignation with sign outside restaurant

The sign, which reads “we all quit” and “sorry for the inconvenience,” was put up by angry staff members trying to send a message to upper management.

Rachael Flores, a former general manager at the store who gave her two-week notice after frustrations with management and the working conditions at the restaurant, told news outlet KLN-TV that eight fellow employees quit soon after.

"They wanted to put up a sign to say, you know, 'Sorry there's really not going to be anyone here’, just kind of a laugh to upper management.

"That got put up before we opened, and I didn't think anybody was going to notice it, because we did just one sign. And then it went pretty crazy on Facebook. I got a call from my upper management, and they told me I needed to take it down," she told the publication.