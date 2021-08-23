Weird food combinations: Nando’s applauds tweep for having cornflakes with their peri-peri sauce
Share this article:
Whether we admit it or not, we have all tried weird food combinations that may sound gross when you think about it, but taste amazing.
For as long as I can remember, I have combined different foods even if technically they were not supposed to match.
I have always been a fan of putting margarine, peanut butter, or Brookes Oros Crush in my porridge. Or if I'm feeling fancy, biscuits in my yoghurt.
Speaking of which, I have recently discovered a bunch of strange food combinations that people eat.
People on Twitter have also been voicing their opinions after trying some unusual food combinations.
The thread was started by @drac0srevenge who asked tweeps about their weird food combinations. People wasted no time and started spilling the tea on the food crimes they committed. And one weird food combination has even caught the attention of popular fast-food company, Nando’s.
Commenting on the thread, @gucciweirdooo said he likes having cornflakes with Nando’s peri-peri sauce.
As usual, the restaurant team didn’t miss a beat and responded in a quoted tweet by saying:
“Your "nix mapha, nix taste, nix zonke" energy is unmatched. Mara A+ for not leaving the sauce behind... EVER!”
Your "nix mapha, nix taste, nix zonke" energy is unmatched 😂 Mara A+ for not leaving the sauce behind... EVER! https://t.co/uwMgQgmT2t— NandosSA (@NandosSA) August 20, 2021
Tweeps reacted with gifs, memes, and hilarious replies of their own.
See the reactions below.
I love the peri peri sauce but with corn flakes ehh m not sure lol pic.twitter.com/qi1PLXdYoU— Mavati (@Mavati8) August 20, 2021
That sauce makes anything taste delicious wena admin 🤭😂— Murhandziwa Khoza (@MurhandiwaK) August 20, 2021
Ka A+🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Im3Dt2TDaS— Katlego Kuiken Semusa (@_KatlegoSemusa) August 20, 2021
All over the internet, people swear by unexpected food pairings that you would probably never dream of trying. But as it turns out, some of the strangest flavour combinations happen to be the most delicious.
During 2020 and some of 2021, food TikTok gave millions a sense of joy and comfort. The worst viral trends we ever saw on the video-sharing app weren't innovations born out of necessity. They were so-called hacks that solved problems that did not actually exist; deceptively simple recipes that were never quite right; and problematic pairings that made us question our sanity and our taste buds.
Earlier this year we reported on the most bizarre food combinations we found on TikTok. If you are willing to put your taste buds to the test, you might come out of this list with a new favourite flavour combo besides cornflakes and Nando’s per-peri sauce.