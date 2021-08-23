Weird food combinations: Nando’s applauds tweep for having cornflakes with their peri-peri sauce

Whether we admit it or not, we have all tried weird food combinations that may sound gross when you think about it, but taste amazing. For as long as I can remember, I have combined different foods even if technically they were not supposed to match.

I have always been a fan of putting margarine, peanut butter, or Brookes Oros Crush in my porridge. Or if I'm feeling fancy, biscuits in my yoghurt. Speaking of which, I have recently discovered a bunch of strange food combinations that people eat. People on Twitter have also been voicing their opinions after trying some unusual food combinations.

The thread was started by @drac0srevenge who asked tweeps about their weird food combinations. People wasted no time and started spilling the tea on the food crimes they committed. And one weird food combination has even caught the attention of popular fast-food company, Nando’s. Commenting on the thread, @gucciweirdooo said he likes having cornflakes with Nando’s peri-peri sauce. As usual, the restaurant team didn’t miss a beat and responded in a quoted tweet by saying:

“Your "nix mapha, nix taste, nix zonke" energy is unmatched. Mara A+ for not leaving the sauce behind... EVER!” Your "nix mapha, nix taste, nix zonke" energy is unmatched 😂 Mara A+ for not leaving the sauce behind... EVER! https://t.co/uwMgQgmT2t — NandosSA (@NandosSA) August 20, 2021 Tweeps reacted with gifs, memes, and hilarious replies of their own. See the reactions below.