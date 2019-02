The international shortlist for your ultimate foodie travel bucket list includes Wolfgat in Paternoster.

The restaurant building dates back 130 years and is a site of archaeological and geological significance.

Wolfgat offers a unique dining experience showcasing a selection of indigenous ingredients specific to the west coast.

Drawing inspiration from the surrounding landscape and its dramatic seasonal transformation, Kobus van der Merwe’s signature Strandveld food menu comprises a series of tasting dishes presented in seven courses.













Run by chef Hiroaki Tokuyama and a small team that comprises mainly family members, Tokuyamazushi caters to around 15 people per day and also functions as an inn. There’s no choice on the menu, though the specialty is Narezushi - Shiga’s fermented ‘sushi’ culture.









Born out of their love of fresh seafood, owners Adam and Lucy Riley founded Riley's. The seafood is fresh and local, stocks are limited so when it's finished there is no more. The menu includes chargrilled seasonal fish wraps and seasonal seafood are served in a handmade wood-fired flatbread with vinaigrette salads and crispy hot-plate garlic potatoes.













Virgilio Martínez knows his next restaurant isn’t for everyone - it’s a journey to get to Mil, located near the Inca ruin of Moray above Cusco, Peru, and the food is unfamiliar to most. Highlighting ancestral cuisines of the Andes, t he kitchen is focused on what can grow at the towering height of its own setting 11,500 feet above sea level.













Run by award-winning executive chef Lukas Nagl, Bootshaus is directly located on top of a boathouse and offers a stunning view of the lake.

There is no fixed menu but rather there are meals that constantly evolve with locally sourced and seasonal ingredients.