What is Konka and why does it keep trending?

The hashtag Konka has been at the top of the South Africa trends list for over 24 hours now. If you've been paying attention, you'll have noticed how over the past few weeks Konka has been trending at or close to the top every Monday and Tuesday.

So what is Konka and why does it keep appearing on our timelines? Konka Soweto is a restaurant and nightclub in Pimville, Soweto. The establishment, which was revamped and rebranded from the old Icon Soweto nightclub earlier this year, seems to be owned by the entrepreneur who owns another Soweto hangout spot, Moja Cafe. Over the past few weeks, several of the country’s biggest artists have performed at Konka, including headline performances from the likes of AKA, Riky Rick, DJ Maphorisa, TKZee, DBN Gogo and Black Motion.

A few weeks ago, as the lockdown restrictions started to be eased, videos began to emerge online of high-end sports cars parked outside the establishment, and bottles upon bottles of expensive Champagne being ordered by patrons inside. Expensive bottles of bubbly are popped at Konka. In one viral video, a table was seen receiving 16 bottles of the exclusive Champagne brand Armand de Brignac (popularly known as Ace of Spades). “16 Ace of Spades just ordered at KONKA! LOL!” wrote @LindaMoeketsi in a viral Tweet.

16 Ace of Spades just ordered at KONKA! LOL! pic.twitter.com/iitr09IKLu — Linda Moeketsi (@LindaMoeketsi) October 3, 2021 This extravagant spending has sparked an ongoing debate about where all this money is coming from, especially during a pandemic. While many Twitter users have hit out at the reckless spending at the establishment and attributed it to money laundering, Konka public relations manager Linda Moeketsi hit back. “The speculations on social media are disheartening as they have never been made for non-black-owned establishments who have been operating in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg for over 20 years. Black success should be celebrated and not questioned, and the most disappointing thing about it all is that it is always questioned by our fellow black brothers and sisters.”

