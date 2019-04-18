Where to eat and be merry this Easter Picture: Pexels

If you are looking to treat the family to a day out this weekend, then take a look at these restaurant offerings.



Cape Town





Steenberg

Steenberg Farm in the Constantia wine valley offers a hearty Sunday lunch for the whole family .

From April 19-22, visitors to the Steenberg Wine Tasting Room will be welcomed with an Easter marshmallow before enjoying their wine tasting.

At Catharina’s Restaurant, executive chef Kerry Kilpin will delight young and old with her Easter Sunday lunch menu. Children will be treated to an Easter egg hunt followed by a special menu, while a dults can look forward to an extensive choice of flavourful starters and mains for all tastes.

The Easter lunch menu is available at R550 for adults and R300 per child under 12.

contact 021 713 7178 or email [email protected] catharinasrestaurant.co.za For bookings

Easter lunch at Steenberg. Picture supplied The Cellars-Hohenort

Guests are invited to bring their f amily and celebrate Easter Sunday at The Conservatory.

The culinary team will present a three-course, family styled Easter feast at a cost of R550 per person, from 12pm to 3pm.

There will also be an E aster egg hunt and a special kids’ menu, with prices available upon request.

[email protected] com or call 021 794 2137. For bookings email





Roast & Co.





It’s family time and the Roast & Co. courtyard is a safe place for children to enjoy the special Easter package.





The package will include an Easter egg, colour the Easter chicken and a set of crayons.





The menu will i ncorporated heartwarming dishes from the new winter menu to toast the changing of the seasons.



All you need to do is relax with glass of Veuve Clicquot and let us take care of the rest.

The restaurant is open 19-21 April.

Johannesburg





The Wanderer's Club





SilvaSale, the exclusive caterer for The Wanderer’s Club in Johannesburg, brings more than simple food – they bring a gourmet experience.





On Easter Sunday, 21 April, they’re bringing their A-game again with an Easter Brunch followed by an Easter egg hunt.





Guests can get champagne on arrival, patés, greens, breads, lamb, chicken, Easter crumble – we don’t know what it is either but it sounds yummy! – hot cross bun panna cotta and more!





Book your table with SilvaSale today to avoid missing out.





Details: 21 North Street, Illovo, Gauteng, tel: 011 788 5010





Lunch buffet at Maropeng





Join the Cradle of Humankind at Maropeng as Tumulus Restaurant will host a lunch buffet fit for kings.





There is something for the entire family, from a wonderful selection of starters, all your favourite trimmings for mains as well as something sweet to end the meal.





Bookings are essential with the buffet costing R250 per person.





There will also be an Easter Bunny for the kids with an Easter-egg hunt starting at 11 am and 4 pm on Sunday.





Buffet selection. Picture: Pexels

Durban





Oyster Box

Easter bunnies and eggs abound at the Oyster Box with their themed Easter High Tea table on 19, 20 and 21 April.

Sweet and savoury treats make this a special event for the whole family and is not to be missed!

Taking place from 2:30pm to 5pm in either The Palm Court, Grill Room or Colony.

Price is R450 per person.







