Where to get your dessert fix this National Milk Tart Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Transforming milk tart, a local favourite that’s always on display at every tea party and bake sale, these South African eateries have some divine desserts on offer for National Milk Tart Day on February 27. . Milk tart is ubiquitous in South Africa. The dessert was first made by Dutch settlers in the Cape in the early 1600s. The origins of milk tart are credited to a detailed recipe listed in Thomas van der Noot’s book, “Een Notabel Boexcken van Cokeryen” (A Notable Book of Cookery) and it is believed that milk tart was developed from the same recipe. Where to get your milk tart fix in SA: Popcorn

Maverick and Jane

Salty, crunchy and completely moreish, popcorn is the perfect anytime snack. This sweet version by Maverick and Jane is covered in creamy white chocolate, decadent milk tart and a dusting of fragrant cinnamon. You can enjoy this flavour alone or pick a savour salty flavour for a satisfying blend of sweet and savoury.

Pancakes

Harrie’s Pancakes

Harrie’s Pancakes serves the decadent milk tart custard expertly prepared over a bowl of boiling water until creamy and delicious, stuffed inside a fluffy pancake. Dusted with a light sprinkling of cinnamon and sugar. You can order it with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream, either way, it’s best enjoyed immediately - only because waiting is impossible.

Doughnuts

Dough Girl

This bakery is famous for their milk tart doughnuts that sell like hot cakes. Covered in granulated sugar, the exterior is perfectly golden brown, but after taking the first bite you’ll find that it’s light and airy with that signature yeasty flavour and just the right amount of pull. The centre is filled with a thick, creamy milk tart filling that has a rich vanilla and a warm cinnamon flavour.

Cupcakes

Velvet Cake Co

These super delish Milk tart Cupcakes start with a subtle spicy cake and are topped with a custard frosting, and finished with a traditional dusting of cinnamon powder. These cupcakes take the old school Melktert from tannie to yummy.

Koeksisters

The Koeksister Kitchen

Two South African favourites combine to make this delectable sweet treat. Syrup soaked koeksisters with a golden exterior are covered with a blanket of delicious milk tart flavoured custard.

Ice cream

The Nice Company

The Nice Company is a classic artisan company who have been producing fresh dairy ice cream, frozen yoghurt and fruit sorbets for over 20 years. This month they’re serving up the limited edition milk tart flavour so you can enjoy your favourite South African treat in frozen scoop form.

Churros

Pink Valley Wines

Slender pieces of piped dough fried to golden perfection and rolled in cinnamon sugar while hot, this version is served with a creamy dipping sauce with a special twist. With energy mouthful you can dip your crispy churro in a milk tart custard flavoured topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Croissants

Morukuru Family Madikwe

Taking this French pastry to a whole new level, flaky, buttery croissants at Morukuru are sliced down the centre and piped with a milk tart custard filling.