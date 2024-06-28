Where to watch the Proteas vs India T20 World Cup final in Cape Town and Joburg

The Proteas have reached the final of a major cricket tournament for the first time. The Proteas are unbeaten at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

The Proteas have made it this far with nail-biting wins against the likes of Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, the USA, the West Indies and England. Looking for a vibe in Cape Town? Here are places to go to. Perseverance Tavern – Percy’s in Gardens is a good spot to watch any sport during the weekend.

A favourite jaunt of Liverpool fans during the Premier League season, the venue should be pumping come 4pm on Saturday afternoon. The pub was opened in 1808 and is said to be the oldest in Cape Town. Foresters Arms – If you’re in the Southern Suburbs, Forries is the place to be. It’s a great spot to watch sports, and if you’re lucky, you might bump into one or two of Cape Town’s favorite sporting personalities. V&A Waterfront – The Waterfront will have several venues where you can watch the T20 World Cup final.

Ferryman’s Irish Tavern is one place where fans can watch the big game on various screens scattered around the venue. Additionally, fans can catch the game on the massive screen at the Waterfront Amphitheatre. MOJO Market – Located in the heart of Sea Point, the MOJO Market is an excellent venue to catch the game. It boasts multiple screens throughout the area, alongside food stalls and bars where you can grab something to eat or drink while enjoying the match. Long Street and Kloof Street – Of course, you can always watch the game in one of the many bars and pubs dotted along Long Street and Kloof Street. Due to their close proximity to each other, you can even do a pub crawl every five overs or so to experience a different vibe as the game progresses.

In Joburg, there are several options for people looking for a nice crowd. In the Randburg area, Tigers Milk at the Appleton Village Centre offers at least six gigantic big screens for viewing. Table bookings are essential for larger groups. The restaurant also offers an assortment of games, including pool, arcade games, and driving simulators for racing enthusiasts. Draughts and beer specials are also on offer. Across the road, there is the option of 86 Public, which also offers two large screens for patrons: one downstairs for seated patrons and another upstairs for those who prefer to be outdoors.