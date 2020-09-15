LifestyleFood & DrinkRestaurants
Nando’s stepped into dad joke territory with a quip of its own. Picture: Supplied
Why did the chicken cross the road? Nando’s responds with a dad joke

Dad jokes are the cringe kind that either elicit fits of laughter or a long silence accompanied by an indifferent stare.

Most fathers can relate to this because, well, they are the purveyors of really bad dad jokes.

You know who else has jokes? Nando’s SA. With a witty marketing team behind the chicken restaurant’s social media campaigns, the brand gets it right time and again.

But this time, they may have been a bit off the mark.

Taking to Twitter, the brand retweeted a video of two chickens crossing the road. Originally shared by @AnimalsWorId, the video was captioned “I just feel everyone needs to see this.”

For obvious reasons, the video gave ample opportunity for those “why did the chicken cross the road…” jokes.

And then Nando’s stepped into dad joke territory with a quip of its own: “Nayi le walk (here’s the walk) after your mom has mopped the floor.”

The rebuttals came in fast and furious with some online users demanding to see the admin’s face.

Nevertheless, Mzansi’s sense of humour never seems to wane, and as always tweeps topped it off with jokes of their own.

