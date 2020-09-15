Why did the chicken cross the road? Nando’s responds with a dad joke

Dad jokes are the cringe kind that either elicit fits of laughter or a long silence accompanied by an indifferent stare. Most fathers can relate to this because, well, they are the purveyors of really bad dad jokes. You know who else has jokes? Nando’s SA. With a witty marketing team behind the chicken restaurant’s social media campaigns, the brand gets it right time and again. But this time, they may have been a bit off the mark. Taking to Twitter, the brand retweeted a video of two chickens crossing the road. Originally shared by @AnimalsWorId, the video was captioned “I just feel everyone needs to see this.”

For obvious reasons, the video gave ample opportunity for those “why did the chicken cross the road…” jokes.

And then Nando’s stepped into dad joke territory with a quip of its own: “Nayi le walk (here’s the walk) after your mom has mopped the floor.”

Nayi le walk after your mom has mopped the floor 🐔: https://t.co/oIcvcxydVs — NandosSA (@NandosSA) September 14, 2020

The rebuttals came in fast and furious with some online users demanding to see the admin’s face.

Sorry @NandosSA this joke would have been funny had it not been so loaded with misogyny.

Sadly your customers can't see it either. — Dumi Nyathi (@nyathi_dumi) September 14, 2020

🤣🤣Bathong admin please show your face aseblief tog🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gebk2LZLnA — Onnica Mampane (@MampaneOnnica) September 14, 2020

Nevertheless, Mzansi’s sense of humour never seems to wane, and as always tweeps topped it off with jokes of their own.

😂😂You already see it flame grilled... Leave mama out of this. pic.twitter.com/fKbv3KWSQ8 — Jazz_T (@Jazz_T012) September 14, 2020

If that Chicken knew what you are planning it wouldn't play so freely in the streets. — Khudumphato (@khudumphato) September 14, 2020