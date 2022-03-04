Woman walks out on date after her boyfriend brings a bell to get waiters’ attention

After months of dating, you think you know a person. Or at the very least, know they won’t make you want to hide from embarrassment. But one Reddit user will tell you, that is not always the case.

Going by the name Blain-Ad-5996 on the social networking site, the woman details how she was out for a meal with her boyfriend in a restaurant, but she ended up promptly leaving after discovering he had brought a bell along with him. The woman explained how she thought his behaviour was “unacceptable” and that she had decided to walk out on dinner. She asked the Reddit community for their viewpoint on the situation, explaining that in the aftermath, the boyfriend, Rhett, had been annoyed with her for “overreacting”.

She wrote: “This might sound bad but I don't know if I was TA here. I (F30) have been dating my boyfriend Rhett (M31) for 4 months, we live in different town and he's not from here, (he's American living here) he usually visits on the weekends, This time I decided to visit his town and eat out at a diner. “Rhett was already there when I arrived at the diner, we talked some, checked the menu, then when it was time to order he pulled a small bell out of his jacket pocket, lifted it then started shaking it. It produced a loud, annoying sound and my ears started hurting.” The woman details that she demanded him to stop but he said not until someone came and took their order.

“I threatened to leave the place and cancel dinner if he wouldn't and he kept doing it. Someone came already, but I'd already gotten up, took my purse and started making my way out. “He followed me and started arguing about walking out but I told him that I couldn't take being embarrassed by him and he got upset and said that he didn't get why I thought the bell was embarrassing.” She concludes that they ended up leaving and that he kept on about how she ruined dinner by cancelling it and offending him by acting like his behaviour is shameful.

Most Reddit users under the comment section were equally as furious as the original poster, and everyone was in agreement that Rhett was in the wrong for many reasons. One user wrote: “Yeah, who would ring a bell at a public restaurant? I would say that it's beyond embarrassing that you did nothing wrong NTA, and it's like disturbing other customers and waiters. “They might be busy with their work and it's their job they will serve you OP are you sure about this relationship I see red flags.”

