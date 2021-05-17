Would you eat here? 5 of the world’s weirdest restaurants

Food is central to travel, especially when it reflects the culture of the people and places you are visiting.

Restaurants can offer travellers an authentic taste of new cities, regions and countries. But, sometimes, they are just plain weird.

We present five of the weirdest restaurants in the world.

Modern Toilet restaurant

“Disgusting” is probably the first word that pops into your head at the thought of eating in a toilet – but that’s exactly what you get to do at Modern Toilet.

The crockery is shaped like toilet bowls and the chocolate ice cream dessert is in the shape of poop. The good part is that at least you won’t have to ask where the bathroom is.

Condoms and Cabbages

Is Cabbages and Condoms the best restaurant to go to for a first date? Not only do staff promote the health and safety aspects of condom use in a fun and amusing manner, but the food also served “is guaranteed not to cause pregnancy”.

Opaque

The restaurant is not recommended if you have a horrible fear of the dark. Opaque is America’s version of “Dining in the Dark”, a concept that has been popular in Europe for years.

Guests order in a well-lit lounge and then are escorted to a pitch-black dining room, where they are guided by blind or visually impaired servers through a specially prepared meal.

The Laundromat Café

Bring your laundry, put it in the machine and grab a drink. As well as a full menu, there are more than 40 types of beer to choose.

The Heart Attack Grill

The Heart Attack Grill is an American hamburger restaurant in downtown Las Vegas. It makes a point of serving food that is high in fat, sugar and cholesterol; in other words, food that, if eaten regularly, could cause a heart attack, hence the name.

The establishment is a hospital-theme restaurant: waitresses ("nurses") and waiters ("doctors") take orders ("prescriptions") from the customers ("patients"). Each patient wears a hospital gown and wrist band before ordering.

Those who do not finish their meal receive a paddling by one of the "nurses", with the option to buy the paddle afterwards.