Would you pay R650 for bottled water? Mzansi reacts to Dr Musa Mthombeni’s IG video

MENUS that arrive at a table of a restaurant are more than likely to be the food and beverage menus and a wine or whiskey list, but a “water menu” has left Mzansi in a tizz. In a recent Instagram video posted by television host Dr Musa Mthombeni, captioned: “Get yourself a stingy queen and settle down! 🖤 @liesllaurie,” he records his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni’s expression when she opened up the water menu and looked at the prices of the different water available at a restaurant.

While browsing through the menu at what appears to be KōL Izakhaya in Hype Park Corner, Johannesburg, a shocked Liesel said: “I was just surprised that they were pages of water, R650 for water”. Adding in the comments that she has water at home. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni) The two were out in on the town celebrating their five- month wedding anniversary at an unidentified restaurant in Joburg when they came across the menu that left them shook.

But the comments that followed the post left Mzansi in stitches. Rapper Boity commented: “Obviously God is gonna deliver that water personally, right?”. @nollymckay said: “That better be water that washes sins away😩”.

@snee_gee commented: “Better be water from the fountain of youth😩😩😩”. While @thelma_tuciamdluli said: “That water better come with all my dreams R650 😳😳😳”. And @siphosethumdlalose added: “Iyooo awase Jerusalem phela lawo....it must be the left over water from the water that Jesus used and turned into wine...😮😮”.