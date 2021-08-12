You can now order your favourite KFC meal on WhatsApp - here’s how it works

KFC lovers rejoice! The fast food restaurant chain has introduced a WhatsApp-based chat-ordering channel to allow customers to place orders.

Billed by the restaurant as a first in South Africa’s quick-service restaurant market, the nationwide service was introduced as part of the food chain’s commitment to ease food orders and provide convenience. In a press statement, Digital and e-commerce Director KFC SA, Nicholas Duminy said as a consumer-led organisation, they understand the limitations that high data costs can pose in transacting online. WhatsApp, with its lower data use, is the perfect channel to mitigate this. “Connecting with, and catering to, the youth market in South Africa has always been a top priority. The KFC chat-ordering channel is a great way to do this innovatively.

“For the first time in South Africa, you can discuss what you want for dinner with your friends, and then on the same channel, place your KFC order. It all happens on WhatsApp and with payment options coming to this channel soon too, provides convenience like never before,” Duminy said. “We are committed to making the purchasing journey as frictionless as possible. Digital acceleration, broadening e-commerce reach, and investing in new channels is a strategic focus for us as we look at new ways to enhance customer experience,” he said. Tired of the same old thing? Well, KFC has joined the group fam💬🎉!

WhatsApp chat-ordering uses guided prompts, emoji-embedded facilitation, and natural language processing to guide customers through the ordering process. All you have to do is answer the questions by replying with a number, a word, or an emoji. Step 1: Add the KFC Chat-Order contact by clicking the link, scanning a QR code, or adding the number – 087 153 1074. Step 2: Send "Hi" to get started.

Step 3: Select your order through texting replies that respond to questions posed. Step 4: Select the KFC restaurant that you want to collect your order from. At this stage, WhatsApp ordering is available for “click and collect” only. Step 5: Pay. While not yet available, consumers will soon also have the option to choose to pay via WhatsApp by putting in their card details but, for now, they pay at their selected store.