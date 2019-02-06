Cherry Chouffe fruit beer

Over the years we have been sipping easy drinking beer that delivers on flavour without overloading on alcohol. As far as I remember, fruit beers have been heating up since 2014 with tropical flavours being introduced.

This week I received the new Cherry Chouffe beer which was brought to us exclusively by The Belgian Beer Company.

This beer is brewed with Saaz-Saaz, white barley malt, water, Styrian Golding hops, yeast and sour cherries.

The Cherry Chouffe has a glowing red colour with an 8% ABV which that means it kicks in real quick.

When you open the beer you get a sweet fruit and refreshing flavour on the nose, an aroma of cherries and hints of strawberries and you can actually taste the sour cherries on the tongue. If you are a person who loves dry red wine or red wine at all you will love this beer.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Cherry Chouffe @Wegmans! Grab some now. pic.twitter.com/HL7fX4dgbg — megan maguire (@Ommegangphilly) January 23, 2019

So if you are looking at having something different to drink this Valentine’s Day besides champagne and sparkling wine, you can have yourself this.

Cherry Chouffe is available at the following outlets.

Cape Town

Liquor City Claremont

Roeland Street Liquors

Some Spar Tops outlets

KwaZulu-Natal

Tops Hillcrest

Johannesburg

Liquor City Groenkloof

Liquor City Lonehill

Liquor City Beyersnaude

Blue bottle Craighall















