There’s nothing quite like beating the heat of summer with a platter of seafood and a bottle of something ice cold in a bucket. South Africa’s beautiful restaurant landscapes are rich in ocean-bound delights, making it easy to show off all our sustainable line fish, salty sardines, plump prawns and succulent crayfish.



Gratitude restaurant in Modderfontein, Lethabong, serves as an ode to seafood.

The owner, “Mama” as she is affectionately known by staff, did not have it easy and went through several attempts to make a breakthrough in the food industry.





“There comes a time in our lives to take an opportunity that if taken can forever change our lives – Gratitude was that opportunity,” she says.

This neighbourhood favourite, with its upmarket and sophisticated interior, is as inviting as the menu – which features seafood as the star, and poultry and meat options. I would recommend the oysters mojito, with two fresh oysters and Gratitude’s mojito dressing. Part of oysters’ aphrodisiac “brand” is the sensuality of the eating experience itself and this makes for a great first course for you and your lover.





Gratitude’s signature dish is their rustic sweet potato fries. PICTURE: Simphiwe Mbokazi

Or try the Prawn Tempura Taco with flavourful tempura-battered prawns in a crunchy shell, finished with an Asian slaw and a tangy mayo dipping sauce.

The spicy, crispy chicken lollipops also make for a great snack. They are fried to perfection and served with a mustard mayonnaise.

Still feeling a little peckish? Gratitude’s rustic signature dish is their sweet potato fries, which have made a lasting impression.





I’m a picky eater and I find myself substituting more ingredients than I keep when ordering wood-fired flatbreads. Gratitude has good news: you can choose from their great selection of toppings, from sundried tomato pesto to hummus, wild rocket, ricotta, chicken breast, basil pesto, Cheddar, Mozzarella, pancetta, prosciutto, chorizo or prawns.





The menu in its entirety is a pescatarian’s dream, with an extensive sushi menu. I highly recommend the teriyaki-glazed salmon, seared and served on a bed of snow-pea couscous. The salmon was spectacular, moist and herb-infused.

End off on the right note with their dessert offerings.

The strawberry and rose mess is a muddle of Mascarpone cream, strawberry sorbet and cinnamon crumble, drizzled with sumac syrup. PICTURE: Simphiwe Mbokazi







The strawberry and rose mess is a great palate cleanser. It’s a muddle of Mascarpone cream, strawberry sorbet and cinnamon crumble drizzled with sumac syrup.





The wine list complements the seafood theme beautifully and there’s also a range of creative cocktails made by their in-house mixologist.

The combination of positive experience, elegant decor and beautiful food preparation makes Gratitude a gem.





Gratitude offers various areas to celebrate, ideal for private or corporate functions or formal intimate dining, and an outside area overlooking the lake, and its own classy lounge area. This beautiful new restaurant embodies charm with stylish, understated decor ideal for any special occasion.





● Shop 12, Flamingo Market, Queens Street, Modderfontein, Lethabong.