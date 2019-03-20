Over two years in the making, the House of BNG involved the careful crafting of a truly unique blend by acclaimed Cape Wine Master Jeff Grier, selecting the finest grapes from across the renowned Stellenbosch wine-producing region. Picture by Lebohang Mosia

Bonang Matheba launched her very own luxury beverage brand in Johannesburg on March 18th, 2019 - with the introduction of the House of BNG and its Brut and Brut Rosé Méthode Cap Classiques (MCCs). Known as the “Champagne Queen”, Bonang made a specific decision to make an MCC with Cape grapes rather than a champagne (made from region-specific French grapes) and the House of BNG was born.

House of BNG and its Brut and Brut Rosé Méthode Cap Classiques. Picture by Lebohang Mosia

“We have some of the world’s best grapes here in South Africa and so I decided to make a Méthode Cap Classique wine – which is made in exactly the same way as champagne but using Cape grapes. This is my love letter to Africa and I’m excited to introduce it to the world”, says Queen B.

The House of BNG Brut Rosé Methode Cap Classique captivates with its delicate pale pink colour and intoxicating red fruit aromas which further delight the palate with hints of strawberry, raspberry and cherry flavours.

Indulgent enjoyed on its own or with an eclectic range of delicious dishes, like smoked salmon salads, brie and prosciutto pizza or creamy choux éclairs for a sweet indulgence.

The House of BNG Brut Methode Cap Classique is elegant and fresh with hints of complexity and yeastiness along with fine mousse (sparkle).

In her latest endeavour, Queen B has also become the first black woman to become a member of the Cap Classique Producers Association. Picture by Nhlanhla Phillips.

This MCC is mysterious, unassuming and surrounded with finesse. The fine bubbles enhance the iodine-like minerality that reminds of fresh seaweed and kelp, complemented by a rich biscuity allure. Yeasty flavours of freshly baked bread, lemon cream, apples on the nose and hints of citrus, pineapple and kiwi fruit on the pallet. The wine finishes rich and leaves a creamy aftertaste.

The release of the House of BNG is exclusive so it will only be available at select Woolies stores and online. Thereafter, it will be made available to other competing retailers at a later stage. We will have to stay glued to Matheba and Woolies’ social media pages to find out when that is.