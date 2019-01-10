Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne is the number one selling Champagne in France and the third biggest-selling Champagne brand in the world. The essentials are our eminently drinkable and pleasant. They constitute the must-haves this Summer - which should always be at hand, chilled for those impromptu occasions when the mood takes you.
Nicolas Feuillatte Reserve Exclusive Brut
This Champagne is a blend of 20% Chardonnay for elegance and finesse, 40% Pinot Noir for roundness and structure and 40% Pinot Meunier for fruitiness and soft supple character. It is the embodiment of a fresh yet full-bodied bubbly. Aromas of juicy pear and apricot merge and weave in a beguiling fusion around a mass of delicate bubbles, gradually unleashing their true character over time. Approachable and refreshing, it offers the complexity to be enjoyed with appetisers or a celebratory meal. It retails for approximately R580 (750ml bottle).
Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes D’or Brut Vintage 2006
This has been lauded as the Champagne House flagship, and is one of the most recognised bottles of wine in the world with its distinctive dimples reminiscent of black pearls. Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes d’Or Brut Vintage encompasses the elegance and finesse of Chardonnay combined with the full body of Pinot Noir. Always a vintage, only made in exceptional years, the Palmes d'Or Champagne Brut is aged for a minimum of 10 years in the cellar.
Exquisite body on the palate reveals maturity while a seam of freshness supports the wine’s aromatic qualities. Lovely graceful gossamer bubbles swirl in the glass forming a perfectly balanced string of pearls. A seductive wave of honey, dried and tropical fruit aromas introduce the bouquet, with roasted notes adding a pleasing touch. Mature, intense, creamy and generous, this Champagne reveals intricate citrus flavours and honey with lifted notes of almond paste and marzipan. Long and lingering, showing beautiful balance, it has attractive freshness on the finish. It retails for approximately R2100 (750ml bottle).
Nicolas Feuillatte Graphic Ice Blanc and Rose
Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne have recently released two splendidly showcased demi-sec Champagnes for the festive season - Graphic Ice Blanc and Graphic Ice Rosé: generous and fruity with a satisfying touch of sweetness perfectly balanced with refreshing acidity. The eye-catching metallic packaging was specially designed to sparkle around the clock: to reflect the rays of the sun and to glimmer in the dark of the night.
Nicolas Feuillatte Graphic Ice Blanc
This has a beautiful pale gold colour with a persistent ribbon of delicate bubbles. It is fresh, floral and peachy on the nose with a touch of roasted nuts and notes of honey. On the palate, you’ll find round and creamy with hints of yellow stone fruits and citrus, with a lively mousse imparting freshness to a lingering finish.
Nicolas Feuillatte Graphic Ice Rose
This rose has a delicate coral pink colour with a fine persistent mousse together with tempting aromas of black cherry and summer berries. On the palate, you’ll find round and creamy with flavours of cherry, raspberry and strawberry, a velvety mousse and a smooth pleasing finish. These retail for R615 and R760 respectively (750ml bottle).