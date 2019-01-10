Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne is the number one selling Champagne in France and the third biggest-selling Champagne brand in the world. The essentials are our eminently drinkable and pleasant. They constitute the must-haves this Summer - which should always be at hand, chilled for those impromptu occasions when the mood takes you.

Nicolas Feuillatte Reserve Exclusive Brut - in brand new packaging! Picture supplied.

Nicolas Feuillatte Reserve Exclusive Brut

This Champagne is a blend of 20% Chardonnay for elegance and finesse, 40% Pinot Noir for roundness and structure and 40% Pinot Meunier for fruitiness and soft supple character. It is the embodiment of a fresh yet full-bodied bubbly. Aromas of juicy pear and apricot merge and weave in a beguiling fusion around a mass of delicate bubbles, gradually unleashing their true character over time. Approachable and refreshing, it offers the complexity to be enjoyed with appetisers or a celebratory meal. It retails for approximately R580 (750ml bottle).

Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes D’or Brut Vintage 2006 - a distinctively packaged work of art. Picture supplied.

Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes D’or Brut Vintage 2006

This has been lauded as the Champagne House flagship, and is one of the most recognised bottles of wine in the world with its distinctive dimples reminiscent of black pearls. Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes d’Or Brut Vintage encompasses the elegance and finesse of Chardonnay combined with the full body of Pinot Noir. Always a vintage, only made in exceptional years, the Palmes d'Or Champagne Brut is aged for a minimum of 10 years in the cellar.

Exquisite body on the palate reveals maturity while a seam of freshness supports the wine’s aromatic qualities. Lovely graceful gossamer bubbles swirl in the glass forming a perfectly balanced string of pearls. A seductive wave of honey, dried and tropical fruit aromas introduce the bouquet, with roasted notes adding a pleasing touch. Mature, intense, creamy and generous, this Champagne reveals intricate citrus flavours and honey with lifted notes of almond paste and marzipan. Long and lingering, showing beautiful balance, it has attractive freshness on the finish. It retails for approximately R2100 (750ml bottle).