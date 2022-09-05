Rihanna helps restaurant staff clean up after a night out

The 34-year-old pop star is said to have been enjoying a "girls' night out" at Michelin-starred restaurant Caviar Russe in New York and decided to help waiters clean up after they had eaten. A source told PageSix: "She arrived at the caviar bar with a group of six girlfriends who enjoyed caviar, champagne and sashimi bites until 2am. She was seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late."

It comes just days after the 'Umbrella' hitmaker was reportedly spotted with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, at the private members Ned club in the Big Apple, where she "looked amazing". The couple welcomed their first child in May 2022. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓑𝓪𝓭𝓰𝓪𝓵𝓵 𝓡İ𝓡İ🔵 (@rihannaofficilal) A source said: "Rihanna was chill and definitely happy. She looked amazing."

Back in May, it was alleged that the Fenty Beauty founder was planning to raise her baby in her native Barbados to reflect on her own upbringing and allow her child to escape the "world of showbusiness". At the time, a source said: "Rihanna loves Barbados and she loved growing up there. She wants to give her baby the same experience she had – away from the world of showbusiness. Both her and ASAP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple are planning to move there in a few months' time. "Rihanna is totally smitten with ASAP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional."