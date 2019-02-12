Impress your friends with your own signature twist on the classic G&T.

With everyone serving gin and tonic over the summer, it's great to be able to stand out from the crowd and impress your friends with your own signature twist on the classic G&T.



Retailers have taken note of the huge gin trend - for example in 2011 Pick,n Pay stocked around 20 gins, and now have over 100 different varieties - with over 25% of those being locally produced.





Local favourites include the luxury Musgrave Gin, created by a local entrepreneur Simone Musgrave and Chelsea Lane Pink Gin, which is exclusively produced and bottled for the retailer.





2018 Also saw a rise in local celebs introducing their own gin brands, including Mi Casa’s J Something Jin Gin, Tbo Touch’s 48Gin and Jeannie D Finery Gin.





The growing gin culture has also seen the range of tonics expand to include artisanal tonics and sugar-free options, as well as the introduction of ‘ready-to-drink’ gin & tonic mixers.





Our gin-famous citrus for gin is available at Pick n Pay stores across SA – at a NEW low price of R39.99 from 12 January! 🍊🍋🍸 Find a store > https://t.co/tYmpsNH89O #NotJustForCapeTown pic.twitter.com/u6p93mhwr4 — Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) January 11, 2019





Katie Bailie, from Pick n Pay Liquor says that i nsights from their Smart Shopper programme show that gin is the fastest growing spirit, enjoyed by customers across the country.





With a growing number of customers wanting a convenient way to prepare the perfect G&T the retailer has expanded its offering to gin fans with the launch of its Citrus for Gin bag and Botanicals for Gin pack for the complete GIN- ne -sais- quoi experience.