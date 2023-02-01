Sad news! Popular condiment Hellmann’s mayonnaise will be discontinued in South Africa

Iconic mayonnaise brand Hellmann’s has recently announced that it would be discontinuing the condiment in South Africa. Taking to social media, the brand said that was due to high inflationary import costs.

“It’s hard to say goodbye to delicious Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. But, due to high inflationary import costs, we will regretfully be discontinuing Hellmann’s in South Africa until further notice. A big thanks to our loyal fans for all the mayo love over the years (heart emoji),” it said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hellmann's Mayonnaise (@hellmannsza) The fact that the product will not be available has left mayo lovers disappointed. One user wrote: “I am so heartbroken. And now I have to start auditioning for new ones.”

A second user wrote: “I am leaving. Like, what is the point of eating anymore? While a third commented: “A sad, sad day.” Another user exclaimed: “OMG! Does this mean we have to eat that lame tangy mayo? #Hellmanns Mayonnaise was the only good thing we had (crying face emoji).” Unilever South Africa says Hellmann’s has been dedicated to making high-quality mayonnaise for 100 years.

“We offer you different types of mayonnaise, which have been carefully made to add pleasure and inspiration to every tablespoon. Hellmann’s understands your need for real quality ingredients, great taste, and convenient options for every meal, and occasions such as dinner at home, a braai, picnic, or even when you are out and about,” it wrote. And unfortunately, Mzansi will not be indulging in such perfection anymore “until further notice”. Until then, it is time to find a replacement.