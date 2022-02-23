SA’s best meal kit for vegetarians and vegans in 2022

There are plenty of reasons why subscribing to a meal kit delivery service makes sense these days, especially if you are looking for vegan and vegetarian-friendly options. If you are following one of these diets, you already know that it can involve a lot of time-consuming prep and cooking, as well as severely limit your dining out options, especially if you are a beginner.

That is where a meal delivery service can come in handy. Enter one of these meal kits, and the stress of food shopping, coming up with meal ideas, and cooking tasty veg will be a thing of the past. These are some of our favourites. We are Food View this post on Instagram A post shared by We are Food Frozen Meals (@wearefood_sa) We are Food is a family-run South African business, providing marvellous home-style meals for your freezer since 2013.

They cook up delightful dishes from their kitchen in Durban, and meals are available in their stores and through deliveries around KZN, Gauteng (Greater Joburg to Pretoria), and Western Cape (Greater Cape Town to the Winelands). They are a passionate team with an equal love of eating delicious food and feeding those they love. They share a common goal; to make world-class food while building a thriving business that can make a difference in the environment, their community, and the lives of their team. Their motivation behind going more green is fuelled by their desire to reduce their carbon footprint and waste as a business, as well as a demand from their customers. They have also found a new love for the flavours they are discovering in the simplest of veggies.

The We are Food team challenges their kitchen with every new dish they develop, as well as challenging every customer to be a little more green, and in doing so they encourage families and individuals to benefit their health, the earth, and their pockets. Visit: www.wearefood.co.za. FitChef

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FitChef (@eatfitchef) FitChef is a meal-kit supplier that specialises in healthy meals made with organic ingredients. Meal kits are delivered to your door, letting you live your best healthy and balanced life. They provide the most delicious, healthy, nutrient-dense, whole food in the most convenient way to create a lifestyle for busy people and families. Whether you are eating plant-based for health or ethical reasons, or simply want more vegetables in your life (which is a great idea for nutrient density and gut health), their vegan and vegetarian kits have you covered. Their Eat Clean range only uses nature’s ingredients. With their Eat Clean ethos, you won’t find man-made chemical preservatives, colourants, additives, or other highly refined ingredients in their strictest Eat Clean range.

Most importantly, they don’t add sugars, whether artificial or concentrated. They use nature’s whole food. Visit: www.fitchef.co.za. Daily Dish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Dish📦 (@dailydish_sa) Daily Dish is a subscription-based service that sends you up to four weekly, pre-portioned food ingredients and recipes in insulated fridge boxes delivered directly to your door. By saving you time and limiting food wastage, all that is left for you to do is unpack the box, follow the recipes and prepare delicious, home-cooked meals for you and your family to share and enjoy together. You can switch between plans at any time. The best part? There is no long-term commitment to their subscription. You can skip or cancel at any time.

Their vegetarian plan provides well-balanced and nutritious meat-free dinners, suitable for Lacto-ovo vegetarians. Visit: www.dailydish.co.za. The Vegan Chef

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Vegan Chef (@theveganchef01) The Vegan Chef’s mission is to deliver cruelty-free comfort food that is delicious, good for their customers, and great for the environment. To make plant-based food experiences accessible, both from a geographical and price perspective, and to pioneer and promote environmentally friendly, equitable, and socially responsible manufacturing practices in an industry still in the infancy stage. They create delectable gourmet and artisanal vegan food that is good for you and great for the planet. You can indulge in their mouth-watering menu at one of their food outlets or restaurant partners.

You can also purchase their frozen convenience range in-store, online, or at selected retail partners nationwide to prepare in the comfort of your home. With their customer’s health and the environment at the heart of what they do, they are pushing boundaries and innovating to ensure they continuously deliver exceptional plant-based food in the most sustainable way for the planet. Visit: www.theveganchef.co.za.

Plated Convenience View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Deliver Healthy Meals (@plated_convenience) Plated Convenience is a fresh company aiming to change the world. They believe that healthy living should become the most convenient lifestyle and it is their aim to become an avenue of convenience to anyone who wants to take their lifestyle to a convenient next level. From the athlete to the concerned mother, from the diet seeker to the bodybuilder, they believe they have the solutions to address their needs in a more convenient way. Meals and snacks are frozen, using the best quality equipment to seal in freshness and high nutritional quality.