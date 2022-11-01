SA’s ‘Cooking from the Heart’ recipe book wins Gourmand Award

South Africa’s “Cooking from the Heart” collection has been named among the best free publications in the Corporate Brand category at this year’s Gourmand Awards. The Gourmand World Cookbook Awards were founded in 1995 by Edouard Cointreau. The awards honour the best books and television shows on food and wine each year. The awards are a special chance to promote a nation’s culinary tradition and reveal its unique character to the globe.

The winning fifth edition of the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) cookbook was published by health and wellness advocate Pharma Dynamics in partnership with the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa. Nicole Jennings, a representative for Pharma Dynamics, said they were thrilled to receive the award. “Dubbed as the Oscars of gastronomy, the annual Gourmand World Cookbook Awards are the world’s most prestigious cookbook awards, open to all languages, with entries from over 150 countries and regions, which makes the award extra special.”

Heleen Meyer, a well-known healthy-food consultant in South Africa and dietician from the Heart and Stroke Foundation, authored “Cooking from the Heart”, a collection of classic South African dishes that have been modified to be more heart-friendly. Picture: Supplied Heleen Meyer, a well-known healthy-food consultant in South Africa and dietician from the Heart and Stroke Foundation, authored “Cooking from the Heart”, a collection of classic South African dishes that have been modified to be more heart-friendly. Pharma Dynamics published the first “Cooking from the Heart” cookbook in 2012 with an emphasis on prevention to lower the public’s risk of developing heart disease and stroke through the adoption of a balanced diet. Many South Africans continue to consume excessive amounts of processed foods that are energy dense and high in unhealthy fats, sugar and salt, according to Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

"The DASH edition focuses on ingredients that provide adequate intake of the minerals magnesium, calcium and potassium, all of which are essential for regulating blood pressure. "A typical diet for many South Africans provides 25 to 50% of the daily recommended amounts of these minerals, while DASH provides these minerals in the range of 75 to 100% of daily recommended amounts."