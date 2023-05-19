SA’s rising social media food influencer Mmule Setati launches new cookbook inspired by her ‘tribe’

Mmule Setati has released a new cookbook, “Feed My Tribe”.
The Joburg-based mother of two young boys, is a dynamic and natural entrepreneur who runs her own business. Cooking has always been her love language.
From an early age, Setati was aware of her “tribe” – her parents, grandparents, and siblings. And as time passed her tribe grew to include friends and extended family; for example, those she loved, was intensely proud of, and wanted to nurture.
“This love was sparked by my mother and grandmother, who taught me that cooking and food is a wonderful bridge to healing. I believe that our relationship with food is intertwined with mental well-being, a philosophy that lives through my everyday life as well as my sense of adventure, travelling to immerse myself in other cultures and food.”
“I developed a passion for food and used it as the clearest way to demonstrate the love I felt for my tribe. This set a pattern for my life and led me on a journey of endless adventure.
“Now as a wife, mother, and rising social media tour de force, my tribe is impressive, and I still express my love via my kitchen and the meals that emerge from it,” Setati said.
She said the cookbook is for everyone who is looking for something healthy and nutritious on a week-night, but quick to prepare, a child-friendly version of a popular dish, or perhaps something to spoil your significant other on a date night, without having to spend half the date in the kitchen.
Setati said even if you are a beginner, with her tips and advice, she will make you feel like an experienced chef in your own kitchen.