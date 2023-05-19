SA’s rising social media food influencer Mmule Setati launches new cookbook inspired by her ‘tribe’

The Joburg-based mother of two young boys, is a dynamic and natural entrepreneur who runs her own business. Cooking has always been her love language.

From an early age, Setati was aware of her “tribe” – her parents, grandparents, and siblings. And as time passed her tribe grew to include friends and extended family; for example, those she loved, was intensely proud of, and wanted to nurture.

Mmule Setati. Picture: Supplied

“This love was sparked by my mother and grandmother, who taught me that cooking and food is a wonderful bridge to healing. I believe that our relationship with food is intertwined with mental well-being, a philosophy that lives through my everyday life as well as my sense of adventure, travelling to immerse myself in other cultures and food.”

“I developed a passion for food and used it as the clearest way to demonstrate the love I felt for my tribe. This set a pattern for my life and led me on a journey of endless adventure.