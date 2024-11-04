Satisfy your cravings: healthiest takeaway dishes organised by cuisine

When you are short on time and hungry, opting for fast food or home-delivered meals through online delivery services or convenient takeaway options is tempting. But with so many different options, it can be tough to identify the most nutritious choice, as even "nutritious" meals can be high in energy, saturated fat, sodium and sugar.

However, with some planning and knowledge, eating out or ordering takeaway doesn’t have to be a barrier to good health. Here are some healthier but delicious takeaway dishes. Indian

A tandoori dish. Picture: Pexels/I Am Abdullahsheik Tandoori Tandoori dishes are one of the easiest ways to enjoy a healthier takeaway as the meat is normally grilled rather than fried, which reduces the calories and saturated fat. Kebabs

Kebabs are lower in calories and contain a boost of heart-healthy vegetables. Plus, the protein portions are controlled, so you do not overeat. South Africa Bobotie. Picture: Neville Lockhart Bobotie

This Cape Malay dish comprises spiced lamb or beef, topped with an egg-and-milk layer and browned in the oven. You could even add apples, raisins, which work well with the curry powder, and turmeric lending to the golden colour of the dish. Include coconut cream and almonds for an extra kick. Coconut milk is a good source of several vitamins and minerals such as protein, vitamin C, folate, iron, magnesium, potassium and selenium. Morogo

Morogo is a Setswana word for vegetables and refers to a group of at least three different dark green leafy vegetables found throughout southern Africa. Morogo leaves have lots of protein. The ultimate vitamin content is dependent on the age of the plant and method of preparation; the plants contain vitamin A and vitamin C and complement the low levels of calcium, magnesium and iron in maize. Most African restaurants have morogo on their menu.

Thai Thai-style vegetables dish. Picture: Pexels/Shameel Mukkath Thai-style vegetables Laced with immunity-boosting ginger, garlic, and chillies, Thai-style vegetables combine powerful flavour with plant-based nutrients. Opt for brown rice (a more nutritious whole grain), if offered.

Green papaya salad This salad features julienned papaya, beans, Thai chillies, several fresh vegetables, and peanuts for a deliciously spicy dish. Research has found that papaya contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that can repair cell damage in your body. Japanese

Tuna or California rolls are flavourful and low in fat. Picture: Pexels/Fahribagirov Tuna or California rolls Sushi is a collection of rice, vegetables, and cooked or raw fish wrapped in a roll of seaweed. The preparation and seasoning can take away from the overall nutrition. Sushi dipped in tempura and fried and then covered with a creamy sauce will have more fat and calories than sushi wrapped only in nori with fish, rice, and vegetables.

Try tuna or California rolls, which are flavourful and low in fat. Mexican Bean burrito

As long as your favourite restaurant uses whole beans (as opposed to refried), this could be one of the healthiest things on the menu. The fibre in beans lowers cholesterol and helps make you feel full. Chinese A baked salmon dish. Picture: Pexels/Bronze Digitals Baked salmon

Many Chinese restaurants offer a baked salmon option, which is a great choice. Baked salmon is high in protein, rich in healthy omega-3 fats, and free of carbs. Paired with a side of steamed vegetables, baked salmon is a perfect entrée for low-carb or keto dieters. Italian

Chicken cacciatore pasta Instead of a heavy dish like fettuccine alfredo, opt for something more nutritious like chicken cacciatore. Chicken cacciatore is jam-packed with high-quality protein and vegetables. And since it is typically cooked in olive oil instead of being deep-fried, the calorie and fat content is relatively low too.

Hummus and veggies. Picture: Pexels/Shkraba Anthony Middle East Hummus and veggies Hummus, made from chickpeas, ground sesame seeds, and olive oil, is packed with fibre, protein, and healthy fats - but a large pita is usually just empty carbs.