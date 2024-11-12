Savoury s’mores: The unexpected twist taking over the culinary world

Forget the traditional chocolate-and-marshmallow combination that has made s’mores a staple of summer camps and backyard braai. The latest culinary trend taking social media by storm is the savoury s’more, a deliciously unexpected twist on the classic treat that is quickly winning over the hearts (and stomachs) of food enthusiasts everywhere.

The notion of savoury s’mores may initially raise eyebrows, conjuring images of gooey marshmallows slathered in peanut butter or squares of cheddar cheese nestled between crunchy crackers. However, this trend represents a bold departure from the sweet treats of our childhood, inviting daring food lovers to explore new flavours and textures that extend beyond the conventional. Innovative chefs and home cooks are experimenting with various ingredients that defy the norms of s'mores.

Savoury s'mores now encompass an exciting range of fillings, from creamy herb cheese and roasted vegetables to succulent meats and infused sauces. Imagine a fluffy marshmallow replaced by a chunk of tangy hummus, or a chocolate bar swapped for a thin slice of spicy chorizo, all sandwiched between crisp, crunchy crackers. Social media platforms have played a crucial role in showcasing this mouthwatering evolution.

Instagram and TikTok are brimming with mouthwatering images of gourmet savoury s’mores, often accompanied by creatively shot videos that capture the gooeyness of melted cheese and the satisfying crunch of perfectly toasted crackers. With hashtags such as #savourysmores trending, it is a movement that continues to gain momentum. "Have you ever tried making savoury s'mores," TikToker @_mowglii asked in a recent post with more than 800,000 views. "Because they are to die for."

In her video, you see the creator start off with a Babybel cheese, which she puts right on the skewer you'd use to toast a marshmallow. You could use any cheese but there's something to be said for one that's already the perfect size and texture. Viewers in the comment section also recommended giving brie a try, which sounds delicious but might prove problematic as it could drip when it heats up over the fire. "We're roasting them on the fire until it's nice and melted," @_mowglii says. "Put some hot red pepper jelly on a cracker and then you have a perfect fireside snack."

The hot red pepper jelly she uses is President’s brand but you can use any condiment you like. One user commented they'd try hot honey, and another said they'd go for a cream cheese dip or even hummus. As for the cracker, get whatever speaks to you. Pretty much everyone in the comments agreed this is a genius idea.

"Ok but this with an apple slice & brie," one user said. "No, this has changed my life, and I haven’t even done it yet thank you for this gift," another wrote. And, what might be the cutest idea yet, one person recommended making "a bunch of different kinds," from the apple and brie combo to the classic Babybel and red pepper spread to create a "charred-cuterie platter".

The possibilities are virtually endless for home cooks eager to embrace the savoury s'more trend. Seasonal ingredients offer unique opportunities for creativity, making it easy for anyone to construct their savoury masterpiece. Grilled zucchini and feta, smoked brisket and BBQ sauce or even a spicy tofu spread can elevate what was once a simple snack into a gourmet experience. Moreover, savoury s'mores also align with the growing consumer demand for savoury snacks that pack a punch without the guilt associated with sugary treats.

As health-conscious lifestyles become more common, this innovative trend offers a satisfying yet wholesome option that doesn't skimp on flavour. As the savoury s’more phenomenon continues to gain traction, foodies wonder: what’s next? Could we see a future where savoury s’mores become a staple at parties and gatherings, or even appear on restaurant menus? The answer, it seems, lies in the hands of adventurous eaters who are willing to experiment and share their delicious discoveries with the world.