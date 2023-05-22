Say yes to comfort food with the latest Food digital magazine

Independent Online
Published 3h ago

As the weather gets colder, people gravitate towards comfort food as a form of relief.

I like the phrase “comfort food”.

Sometimes, food does give you the feeling of comfort. Comfort, to me, is about fresh, home-made food made from scratch.

Best if it brings you back to your mother’s kitchen, a Friday night at your grandmother’s, or family in general. It is the kind of food that fills your home with the smells of home.

Like a personal invitation. Beyond it filling up your belly, it impacts you emotionally. And it makes your day better.

Food can nourish us and feed our creativity by connecting us with the larger world. The familiar warm embrace of an oven can provide our souls with a comfort nearly impossible to come by from anything else.

When I think of my home I think of comforting dishes like umngqusho (samp and beans), a very warm, hearty, and delicious dish that is perfect for cold days.

So simple, but it is how it is prepared and cooked that makes it so delicious and comforting. With that said, what better way to beat the winter blues than with a delicious hot meal?

In this magazine, we have a few hearty favourites that will warm up your home during the chilly months.

You can read the latest IOL Food digimag here.

