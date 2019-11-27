London - Amid the despair of a festive season hangover, many of us will try almost anything to make it go away.
But popular hangover "cures", from black coffee and pickle juice to raw egg yolks, may not work, a study has suggested.
The good news is that scientists have found a remedy for banging headaches and crippling nausea which is likely to actually help – and tastes nice too.
They recommend a drink made from two-thirds pear, a quarter sweet lime and a tenth coconut water.
The cure might work particularly well with a salad sandwich – as cheese, cucumber and tomatoes also super-charge enzymes that break down a toxic by-product of alcohol in the blood.