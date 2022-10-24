Scrumptious bacon recipes to make without having to break the bank

Bacon has held a bad reputation for health for several years, and many people wonder if bacon is healthy. According to health experts, the claims that bacon is high in fat, causes high cholesterol, and ultimately leads to serious health conditions are not entirely true.

Experts reveal that bacon does have some surprising health benefits that make it a great addition to a diet plan when it is eaten in proper serving sizes. They also reveal that it is surprisingly nutritious and good for mental health as it reduces natural stress on the body and provides us with substantial amounts of vitamins and minerals, such as B vitamins, zinc, iron, protein, and fat, and may reduce chronic mental health impairments like depression. Talk about bacon being good for mental health, Eskort shares two scrumptious bacon recipes to make without having to rob the bank this World Mental Health Month.

Goat's cheese and maple bacon puff pastry. Picture: Supplied Goat's cheese and maple bacon puff pastry Serves: 6 Ingredients

375g white spelt flour 2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves 1 ½ teaspoons bicarbonate of soda

3 eggs, lightly beaten 200g thick yoghurt 185ml extra virgin olive oil

150g goat's cheese, crumbled 1 packet of shoulder bacon 60ml maple syrup

Garnish Micro herbs, something with purple Fresh thyme

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C. Prepare a baking sheet with baking paper, leaving extra paper overhanging the sides of the tray.

Combine flour, bicarb, thyme, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. In a separate bowl, combine egg, yoghurt, and oil. Using a fork, fold into dry ingredients and stir in cheese. Mix the ingredients well and transfer the dough to the baking and try to spread evenly.

Arrange the bacon crossways on top, overlapping the slices until the dough is covered (bacon will shrink during cooking). Brush the bacon with two tablespoons of maple syrup, then bake for 30 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Preheat the oven grill to medium-high. Brush bacon with remaining maple syrup, scatter with extra thyme, and grill for 90 seconds or until bacon is golden and bubbling. Serve scattered with micro herbs.

Breakfast board. Picture: Supplied Breakfast board Serves: 10 Ingredients

500g strong flour, plus extra to dust 2 tbsp fine salt, 1 tsp dried instant yeast

80ml extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to drizzle A packet of bacon cuts 1 red onion, thinly sliced

½ punnet sage ½ punnet thyme leaves ½ punnet rosemary sprigs

Maldon salt serve Place flour, salt, and yeast in a large mixing bowl add 160ml oil and 400ml lukewarm water and combine to form a wet dough. Work the dough and start the kneading process for 10 minutes or until soft and smooth. Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface and shape it into a ball. Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap and stand in a warm place for 1-1 ½ hours or until doubled in size.

Heat the remaining one tablespoon of oil in a large frypan over medium heat. Add bacon cuts and onion, and cook until bacon and onion begin caramelising. Transfer to a bowl and set aside to cool. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Lightly grease and flour a 22cm x 30cm roasting pan. Place dough in the pan and use your hands to press it outward to cover the base. Scatter over the bacon mixture and spear herbs into the dough, pressing everything deep into the dough. Cover with a clean tea towel and set aside until doubled in size. Remove the tea towel and press the bacon mixture into the rose dough.

Drizzle the focaccia generously with olive oil and place it on the middle shelf of the oven. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until cooked through and golden. Remove from the oven, drizzle with more olive oil and finish it off with Maldon salt.

