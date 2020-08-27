Seafood boils are so popular, SA influencers are fighting over it on Twitter

Every year a viral food trend floods our social media feeds and soon enough, we all find ourselves craving for it. Over the years, we've seen the ‘black food’ trend, whipped white 'cloud eggs', eggs on everything, and alternative burger buns. And though we have been on lockdown since March, new food and drinks trends have been cropping up on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook. And love it or hate it - you cannot help but have a look. This year is no different and this past month social media is obsessed with one thing - seafood boils. Seafood boils bring all the best seafood together in one saucy bag. The saucy bag includes a mix of crab, shrimp, lobster, crawfish, and more, bringing them to a boil with corn, sausage, and potatoes to create an eat-with-your-hands dining experience that’s both filling and brimming with flavour. But it is the sauce poured on top that makes the culinary experience worth remembering. Diners can even customise their bags of seafood by adding flavoured sauces such as garlic butter and lemon pepper. Twitter users have been sharing posts recently on how they have suddenly become addicted to seafood boils. Many others are even making their own seafood boils at home as few places offer it.

The frustration amongst people that few places sell seafood boils even had South African influencers, Karabo Mokgoko and Naledi Mallela fight on Twitter this week.

This comes after Mokgoko asked her followers if there are any other sellers of seafood boil around Gauteng or is it just that one place, which many people believe she was referring to Dash Kitchen, a seafood boil restaurant based in Sandton in Gauteng.

“Is there any other sellers of seafood boil around Gauteng or is it just that one place?” she wrote.

Mallela responded in a quoted tweet saying what Mokgoko is doing is not cool and that she was with the restaurant owner when Mokgoko threatened them asking for a boil by Saturday when they specifically said they are closed for orders.

“Karabo honestly this isn’t cool of you. I was with Dash Kitchen & you literally threatened them asking for a boil by Saturday when they specifically said they are closed for orders till September. I’m shocked that you’re doing this,” wrote Mallela.

It became a back and forth debate about who was right or wrong and it became ugly. However, it did lead to us finding new people who make seafood boil.

Thee Gourmet Student (Johannesburg)

Lungis Corner (Durban)

Seafood Boil Cape Town (Cape Town)