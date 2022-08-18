Sean Paul’s such a keen gardener, he’s launching pepper sauce made from his own vegetables

Sean Paul is such a keen gardener he is launching a pepper sauce made from his own vegetables. The rapper, 39, made the concoction after he got into gardening while stuck at home during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

He told The Sun on Thursday: “I do gardening. I’ve got a little patch ready in my garden and I planted eggplants, tomatoes, lettuce, pak choi, and also sweet peppers and scotch bonnet peppers. “The scotch bonnets are still bearing now, and I picked about 60 of them yesterday. When I’m on tour I have people to take care of them for me. “I’ve got so many that I’m starting my own pepper sauce, called Scorcha. It’s going to be available near the end of the year.”

But he admitted his attempt at making ginger beer was “a disaster”. The sauce is named after Paul’s eighth studio album, which he will be performing on tour across the UK, starting in Newcastle on August 23.

He added: “Scorcha came out in May so I have a lot of new tunes to showcase and we’ll be doing the hits. It’s going to be a fun time. “It’s always good to have special guests, I’ve been reaching out, so fingers crossed.”

The dad-of-two added he is also preparing for a huge celebration of his 50th birthday in January. He added: “I’m the party guy, doing it every day. So when it comes to my own birthday I just chill with my family. “With it being such a monumental day though, it’s a big milestone so I will throw something.”

And he insisted his youthful looks are not down to Botox. When asked if he had ever tried cosmetics, Paul said: “Nah man, it’s from good food. Living in Jamaica, the lifestyle is different and I’ve been blessed with that. “I have younger kids because of the industry. I waited and did a lot of work before it was time to build a family.