Seasonal spring foods to stock up on

Ask a chef which season they look forward to the most and nine times out of ten they will say spring, with joy and excitement. After the long cold winter, spring is always exciting with the beautiful weather and all the wonderful fresh fruits and veggies in the market to brighten us up.

Over the colder winter months, we get used to including heartier produce like potatoes and oranges. But once springtime arrives, we get to enjoy a bit more variety of fresh herbs, and even some sweet and juicy berries. With the spring season fast approaching, here are seasonal foods to stock up on to elevate your dishes. Spring peas can add a gorgeous green colour to salads, rice dishes, and many other dishes. Picture: Pexels/R Khalil Spring peas

Spring peas can add a gorgeous green colour to salads, rice dishes, and many other dishes. These veggies are chock-full of nutrients like vitamin A, fibre, plant-based protein and healthy carbs. Cherries and berries Berries are a great source of vitamins and fibre. The brilliant thing about berries is that they are lower in natural sugars than many other fruits and have extremely high antioxidant properties, which help to boost energy and immunity.

They make great snacks when you need that hint of sweetness, are a lovely topping on desserts or porridge, or – my favourite – they make a fantastic springtime smoothie bowl. Berries are a great source of vitamins and fibre. Picture: Pexels/Jane Trangdoan Olive oil Cooking oil is an essential component of your pantry and will be used nearly daily. Olive oil is a universal option for everything from roasting meat and vegetables. Pick one you love to cook with and enjoy drizzling over salad greens.

Asparagus If you love asparagus, then you know it is spring food. Asparagus can improve your overall health. It is delicious sautéed with garlic and sea salt in some butter, ghee, coconut oil or even a little vegetable or chicken stock. Just be sure not to overcook it. You want it to remain vibrant green and retain its shape as it softens a bit but stop cooking before it gets too wilted. About 10 minutes should do it.

Asparagus can improve your overall health. Picture: Pexels/Valeriya Spring onions No matter whether you call them spring onions, scallions, or green onions, adding this springtime vegetable to your dishes can give them a natural seasonal flavour. Add them to your springtime soups, toss them into your stir fry, or include them in your salads to enjoy this versatile and nutritious food for months.

Apricots Tiny and packed with a sweet-tart taste, apricots make their appearance in late spring. These fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants - all in a low-calorie delicious package. You can lightly sauté them and enjoy them in a warming bowl of oatmeal, make a sweet and savoury spring salad with salad greens, roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, avocado and balsamic dressing, or enjoy them fresh with a serving of nuts for a healthy on-the-go snack.

Apricots are packed with vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants - all in a low-calorie delicious package. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Lentils Lentils are nutrient-packed, and they shine in the springtime. Cook them until just done (preventing them from getting creamy) and they take on a delightfully chewy texture. Lentils are perfect for topping salads or as an herb-infused side. Coconut milk

For those of you who enjoy creamy curries and soups, coconut milk is a great staple to keep stocked. Aside from curries and soups, coconut milk can also be used to make desserts, baked goods and beverages. Note that the consistency between canned coconut milk (thicker) and carton coconut milk (thinner) differs drastically, so be sure to check which one a recipe is calling for. For those of you who enjoy creamy curries and soups, coconut milk is a great staple to keep stocked. Pictures: Pexels/Tijana Drndarski Herbal tea

We drink way more cups of tea and coffee in the winter than we do in the spring and summer, but research shows that a regular intake of tea is great for our health. Tea holds natural chemicals that can improve mood and digestion, as well as being a valuable source of antioxidants. The chemical L-theanine, which is found in some teas, has been shown to have a calming effect and encourage focus. Try swapping your breakfast tea for a springtime alternative.

Apple cider vinegar Apple cider vinegar not only tastes great but it is also good for you. When digested as part of a meal, vinegar has been shown to increase insulin sensitivity and significantly lower spikes in blood sugar. In addition to being a great ingredient in spring salad dressings and marinades, apple cider vinegar can be used to relieve sunburns or as part of a homemade disinfectant spray.