Shoppers baffled by ‘floating strawberries’ that cost R49.99: ‘Is that water from the fountain of youth?’

From comic relief to life hacks, TikTok certainly provides us with loads of entertainment. Every so now and then you come across something completely bewildering that leaves you saying: “What the heck?!”

This TikTok post did exactly that. A video of what looks like strawberries floating in a cup has gone viral. TikToker @i.blame_leo posted the video captioned: “floating strawberries?” with the overlay text “Haibo Checkers?” showing a plastic cup filled with a clear liquid and a few strawberries floating on top.

She zoomed into the price, R44.99, displayed below the odd product. The video has been viewed almost 200K times with 11.1K likes and has had people talking since it was posted a day ago. Of course, curious folk didn’t waste any time jumping into the comment section to share their opinions on the odd product.

One person commented: “Is that water from the fountain of youth?” “It better be vodka only in that cup bayanya,” chirped another. A third person commented: “The water better be some type of miracle water” with another responding, “Holy water.”

“Guys, the water gives you the ability to stop load shedding,” joked another. “That water better fix my mental state and make my skin clear, cause R44????” responded someone else. On the other hand, some people tried to make sense of it with one person saying: “Nah it’s either an experiment or someone left it there as a joke.”