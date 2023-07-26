Short of cash? You could be one of 11 million customers with unclaimed Smart Shopper points

South African consumers are massive fans of cash-back rewards programmes. For many, it’s a lifesaver when it comes to the end of the month. So, we were left confused when Pick n Pay announced that over 11 million customers have unclaimed Smart Shopper points already loaded on their cards, totalling over R250 million in cash-back rewards.

After all, R250m is a lot of spare change. Pick n Pay customers earn Smart Shopper points every time they swipe their card at the checkout. According to the retailer, they’ve already issued about 4 billion Smart Shopper points every month for each shop, including through its clubs and partners.

“We want to provide relief to families, and this is one of the ways we are committed to feeding the nation along with our affordable everyday prices,” said Andrew Mills, chief marketing officer at Pick n Pay. “The Smart Shopper points that customers get from every visit to our shops accumulate and can add up to substantial amounts for customers to spend.” The significant windfall in points could be due to the fact that many members have not registered their cards, resulting in points worth over R100 in cash back waiting to be spent.

“We understand that customers are under pressure, so we are urging Smart Shoppers to register their cards and use their points on their next shop,” said Mills. “We are also even doubling points on selected products to boost the cash back customers can currently earn.” On average, an active Smart Shopper customer can accumulate savings to the value of a month’s shopping every year.

According to Mills, some shoppers “opt to spend their points on essential items like bread or milk during these financially challenging times, while others indulge in treats like chocolates, chips, or snacks”.