Simple marinades to elevate your meals

Marinades are an easy way to infuse big flavour into any meal, transforming simple ingredients into something delicious. A mere soak in a thoughtfully crafted mixture can elevate ordinary ingredients into extraordinary dishes. Marinades not only infuse meat, vegetables and even tofu with flavour but also tenderise and enhance their texture.

As the temperatures rise and braais beckon, it's the perfect time to explore simple marinades that can add a burst of flavour to your meals without requiring hours of preparation. The science of marinating Marinating is a process that involves soaking food in a mixture of acid, fat and seasonings. The acid, often in the form of vinegar, citrus juice, or yoghurt, helps to break down proteins, resulting in a more tender bite.

Meanwhile, fats like oil carry flavour compounds and provide moisture during cooking. The blend of spices and herbs brings it all together, creating depth and excitement in every mouthful. As you prepare for your next culinary adventure, don't underestimate the flavour potential waiting in your kitchen. Investing a few minutes in marinating can turn a simple meal into a gastronomic experience filled with delightful tastes. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Here are three simple yet effective marinades that you can whip up in minutes, each designed to complement different types of protein.