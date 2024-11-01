Six ways to use your pumpkin after Halloween

What to do with your pumpkins after Halloween has come and gone? While you can’t do much with the ones you carved, any solid pumpkins can be used for all sorts of things. Here are simple ideas to transform your leftover Halloween pumpkins into mouth-watering dishes everyone will love.

Use the part of a pumpkin that most would throw away and make roasted pumpkin seeds. Picture: Pexels/N Voitkevich Make roasted pumpkin seeds Use the part of a pumpkin that most would throw away and make roasted pumpkin seeds. These are great for adding crunch to a salad or enjoying them on their own as a healthy snack. Easy to make, simply clean the seeds, boil them in salt water before drying them, adding a splash of oil and seasoning before baking. Experiment with your favourite flavours by adding different seasoning to different batches.

Make pumpkin stock Homemade pumpkin stock makes a rich base for pumpkin soup or pumpkin risotto. You can make a simple stock with the pumpkin strings. Place the pumpkin flesh in a big stock pot with any other veggies you have on hand, like onion, carrots, celery, garlic, fennel, and mushrooms.

Add a bay leaf or two, cover with water, and simmer for about an hour, stirring a few times. Then strain the vegetables and you’re done. You can use the stock right away, or freeze it to use later in tasty recipes. Once the seeds and stringy interior have been scooped out, the “meat” inside the pumpkin can be used to make fresh pumpkin puree and used in a pie. Picture: Pexels Make pumpkin pie Once the seeds and stringy interior have been scooped out, the “meat” inside the pumpkin can be used to make fresh pumpkin purée and used in a pie.

Whether you have a secret pumpkin pie spice recipe or want to use a great recipe from another source, this is an easy, easy way to use up the pumpkin. Pumpkin purée freezes well, too, so if you don't feel like making a pie just yet, divide the purée into measured portions, place each portion in a bag, and freeze it. Make creamy pumpkin pasta

Nothing says comfort food like a rich pasta dish. For a unique twist, try a pumpkin-infused pasta sauce. Simply prepare a basic white sauce, then stir in mashed pumpkin. This creates a creamy, comforting pasta with a slight sweetness from the pumpkin. Add herbs or a sprinkle of cheese for extra flavour. It’s a great way to add nutrients while retaining the comforting essence of pasta.

Soft, sweet, and spiced with seasonal flavours, pumpkin pancakes will become a family favourite. Picture: Pexels/ N Voitkevich Make pancakes Soft, sweet, and spiced with seasonal flavours, pumpkin pancakes will become a family favourite. To make them, start by mashing your leftover pumpkin and mixing it with all-purpose flour, sugar, a touch of vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg. Whisk everything together, adding eggs for richness, and bake until they’re golden. The warm spices paired with the pumpkin give the cupcakes a unique flavour.