Snacks to help you sleep better

Tossing and turning and struggling to fall asleep can be frustrating and detrimental to your overall well-being. One way to potentially improve your sleep quality is by choosing the right snacks to eat before bedtime.

It is never a good idea to have a heavy meal before bedtime, but a light snack is fine. But what should you reach for when you're feeling peckish but don't want to disrupt your sleep? Here are some foods you can snack on that may help promote better sleep.

Bananas Known for their high levels of magnesium and potassium, bananas can help relax your muscles and regulate your sleep cycle. They also contain tryptophan, an amino acid that aids in the production of serotonin and melatonin, hormones that promote sleep. Almonds Packed with magnesium, almonds can have a calming effect on the body and mind.

They also contain healthy fats and protein, which can keep you feeling satisfied throughout the night. Almonds are packed with magnesium. Picture: Pexels Karolina Grabowska Oatmeal A small warm bowl of oatmeal before bed can help increase the production of insulin, which can aid in the release of sleep-inducing hormones. Avoid adding too much sugar or sweeteners.

Whole-grain crackers Opt for whole-grain crackers with a bit of peanut butter for a satisfying snack that combines complex carbohydrates with healthy fats. Multi-grain crackers with peanut butter are a great snack. Picture: Freepik The combination can help stabilise blood sugar levels and keep you feeling satiated throughout the night. Chamomile tea While not technically a snack, sipping on a cup of chamomile tea before bed can have a soothing effect on your body, promoting relaxation and potentially improving sleep quality.