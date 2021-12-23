Snacks to pack when heading to the beach for the day

You can’t open Instagram at the moment without seeing happy snaps of friends and family having fun on the beach.The kind of pictures that make you want to slip into your swimwear, gather the kids and head on out. As with most of the images posted on social media, we only see the good times.

Anyone who has ever been to the beach with children, be it their own or friends’, will know that it isn’t always as joyous as the social media happy snaps make it look. Besides being on constant safety alert, one has to keep the little ones, and the grown-ups, fed and hydrated. Your best weapon against nagging kids is a well-stocked basket of snacks.

Often you’ll find yourself on a beach that isn’t close to any shops or eateries and you certainly don’t want to lose your spot on sand. Here’s what you’ll need to pack in your basket and cooler bag to keep your family happy when heading out to the beach for the day. Lots of water - In the same way that you don’t leave home without sunblock, you simply cannot head out on a hot day without water. Yes of course little ones love juice, and there’s nothing wrong with taking a few juice boxes along, but having ice-cold water at hand is essential.

Never leave home without water. Picture: Pexels Fruit - You can’t go wrong with ice-cold fruit. With summer comes the best fruit. From juicy melons to sweetest berries, you have so many options. Try freezing grapes the night before for a yummy crunchy surprise for the little ones. An ice-cold fruit is perfect on a hot day. Picture: Pexels Biltong, nuts and dried fruit - We’re South African, so of course we have to have biltong in the basket. No matter what type of biltong it is, it’s a winner and one doesn’t have to worry about it going bad in the heat. The same goes for nuts. From peanuts to almonds, a handful of these crunchy treats is all you. Dried fuit and nuts. Picture: Pixabay Muffins - Whether savoury or sweet, muffins are a great snack. Especially if home-made and filled with ingredients like dried cranberries or raisins, nuts and seeds.