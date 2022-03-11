Social media left stunned after Savanna introduces a chilled chilli flavour

One thing about Savanna is they always keep people talking! Not so long ago, the South African cider brand trended for making its consumers go wild (in a fun way though).

Story continues below Advertisment

Early last year, the brand landed on the Twitter trends list after social media influencer Valencia Maseko tweeted that a study should be done to discover what is really inside the cider. Since South Africa was moved to alert level 1 of the lockdown, a new viral craze seemingly inspired by the popular beverage emerged. All one was required to do was to balance one or more bottles of the dry cider on their head, face, back or chin or down it in one go. A lot of enthusiastic consumers of the beverage had taken part in the trend. Savanna’s marketing manager Eugene Lenford said they did not support the fad. “Unfortunately, over the past few weeks, the Savanna brand has been tagged and associated with irresponsible and damaging consumer-generated social media activity.

“This challenge was initiated by consumers and uses the brand name in hashtags but is in no way initiated, supported, or promoted by the Savanna brand. We do not encourage binge drinking or any kind of risky behaviour, and we ask that people pace themselves and know their limit,” said Lenford. The craze led to people jokingly questioning what was inside the cider. It did not take long for Mzansi Twitter to start sharing jokes and memes around Maseko’s tweet and asking for a study to be done in order to reveal the ingredients. Continuing to keep people talking, last month, the brand introduced Savanna in a can as an apology to fans for their bottle shortage.

Story continues below Advertisment

Working hard not to let consumers go dry, they were back, bringing fans a sophisticated 300ml limited edition can of Savanna Dry while having a laugh at their own expense. The brand introduced the limited edition can in a cancel court ad where they are seen up against their consumers. Hayibo, which one is this one? 🤔 https://t.co/V8swi2rBgn — SavannaCider (@SavannaCider) March 10, 2022 While fans were still amazed by the can, the brand has now launched a chilled chilli flavour cider that comes in their original bottle.

Story continues below Advertisment