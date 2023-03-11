Social media star inspires many to learn how to forage for food in the wild - and cook it

A social media star is showing her followers how to get groceries for free – by foraging for food in the wild. Onezwa Mbola, a 28-year-old from Willowvale in the Eastern Cape is on a mission to bring foodies closer to nature.

Growing up we have always known that tucking into a meal that has been cooked with ingredients you have grown or even foraged yourself can make it taste that little bit better. Dishes cooked with fresh ingredients, which in most cases will not cost a cent, is something that is welcome while the country is in the grips of a cost of living crisis. As a food lifestyle content creator and founder of eMandulo – a health food store that produces home-grown and handmade condiments and seasonings – Mbola said everything that she does today which is growing and foraging her own food was inspired by her late mother.

“My mother was a great cook. She made everything from scratch because we live far from town. She did not really have another option. She grew her own food and foraged for whatever else she could not grow. I was brought up in an environment where food was the centre of our gatherings. “And that is basically where my love for food came from. I observed her going through her day-to-day. When she passed away I wanted to recreate the recipes that she cooked for me. It was important for me to learn how to cook so that I could also pass down those recipes to my child as well,” she said. Onezwa Mbola. Picture: Supplied “Foraging and growing my own food was born out of necessity. Living far from town, there are a lot of things I cannot get. And because I love cooking I decided to grow my own ingredients. Growing my own food is just a bit of a way of living.

“It is just about knowing where my food comes from. I am also quite big on sustainable living – being conscious of what I am eating and where it is coming from. I do not use any chemicals or pesticides on my food so I know that it is hundred percent natural. I also save a lot of money by growing my own food. It is much cheaper to buy seeds than it is to buy a head of lettuce,” added Mbola. Asked why she thinks foraging is gaining popularity. She said it is because a lot of people are realising how rewarding it is to go back to the basics and to just take time to be with nature. Mbola said it is also because a lot of people now are health conscious and are trying to get the best ingredients and take care of their bodies.

Foraging food – as in, going out into the wild and taking food from its natural source – was once a way of life. Picture: Carboxaldehyde/ Pexels While on the topic of foraging, below we take a look at why foraging is a healthier way to eat. Foraging food – as in, going out into the wild and taking food from its natural source – was once a way of life. Our distant ancestors simply foraged because that is how certain foods were found. They foraged because they had to. Then it became a thing for fancy chefs and restaurants with a botanical theme to do – a bit of a posh gimmick.

What appeared as a passing fad has over the years become a powerful addiction for the gourmet. South Africa is home to many renowned restaurants with food inspired by the tradition of foraging. Most chefs content themselves with adding a foraged twist to traditional recipes. But then there is a growing breed of innovators who accept foraging as their belief. The benefits of foraging are numerous. Here are a few. Foraging gets you into the habit of tasting something new

When was the last time that you tried a new dish or a new ingredient? We are time-deprived and always on the run, and we tend to rely on ready meals and takeaways when we simply do not have any spare time to cook. We also end up being stuck in a hole eating the same foods. Foraged food tastes like heaven Have you ever tasted a freshly-picked wild strawberry? As much as we love regular store-bought strawberries, those that grow wild have such a unique taste. This applies to almost all wild foods – try them and your taste buds will start dancing with pleasure.