Somizi jokes aside, Tito Mboweni invites tweeps to taste his cooking at opening of new restaurant

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

With more than 960 000 000 followers on Twitter, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is what some would consider an influencer. But when it comes to the dishes he proudly displays on social media, that’s another story altogether. No matter what dish he’s made and shares with his fans, he can never seem to catch a break. Tweeps often ridicule his overuse of garlic and spice, something which he often takes to heart and then improves upon. This time, however, online users were relentless when Mboweni posted his latest creation on Twitter.

Accompanying a picture of what appears to be a chicken stew of some sort, he wrote: “Is this approved? Progress? I think so. After a long day of hard work, I should settle for this. Right?”

Is this approved? Progress? I think so. After a long day of hard work, I should settle for this. Right? pic.twitter.com/XtgKW5RFp6 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 30, 2020

The concoction immediately triggered a slew of responses, many of them not very flattering.

“Juses Chris,! screaming in fear is that sunflower oil , why are you soaking the poor chicken in such saturated fat?” commented one user.

Juses Chris ,!😱 is that sunflower oil , why are you soaking the poor chicken in such saturated fat ? — MsK (@Ndisa45) November 30, 2020

Even media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung took to Twitter to poke fun at Mboweni's cooking skills.

South Africa im on a mission . I call it FINDING TITO.... because wow the last dish he posted needs my intervention.... — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) November 30, 2020

The green peppers sitting there like EFF members. They don't want to mix with the crowd — bullbrand🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@Tlou_regi) November 30, 2020

And as usual, tweeps brought up the finance minister’s previous misdemeanours by using too much garlic.

I can smell the Garlic from here pic.twitter.com/XXI7T8kHS0 — Cellular® ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) November 30, 2020

A few hours prior to his post, Mboweni shared with fans that he would be cooking at the opening of a new restaurant in Polokwane.

Posting the invite, he jokingly wrote: “Well, I will be cooking at the opening occasion of this restaurant in Polokwane.

“Come taste my food.

“You doubting Thomases!

“You won’t regret it!!

“Lots of garlic too!!”