Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is going to culinary school in 2021

It’s no secret that media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung loves being in the kitchen. Mhlongo-Motaung has for many years been showcasing his culinary skills on Instagram, sharing pictures and videos of his home-cooked meals. Early in July, he launched his cooking show, “Dinner at Somizi's” which sees Mhlongo-Motaung open his home for a series of open conversations with entertainment industry friends all while they enjoy a lovely, and delicious meal. He did not stop there, the “Idols SA” judge launched his first-ever cookbook titled “Dinner at Somizi’s - I am not a chef”. The cookbook is inspired by his family’s cooking and celebrates food that is proudly South African.

When he announced the news, some of his followers questioned the title of the cookbook, saying they must order a cookbook with the title “I am not a chef”?

Well, it looks like the multi-talented celebrity will be adding the title of being a ‘chef’ under his name very soon.

This week, Mhlongo-Motaung took to Instagram to announce that he is going to culinary school in 2021.

“Im def going to culinary school next year part time to fine tune my skills in the kitchen.....but mainly to learn how to make desserts........if I can do this without training u can imagine what I can do with training.....So here I made Gin and lemon jelly. Seeved with passion fruit sorbet. Blueberry minnnie pies served with pistachio ice cream,” he wrote.

Mhlongo-Motaung has always made it clear to his guests on his cooking show that he does not make desserts as they take longer to make and that he prefers making amazing cocktails.

2021 looks like it will be another productive year for the media personality as he also plans to open his own restaurant.

In one of his Instagram posts recently, he explained that he allowed - for the first time since finishing his cookbook - other people to cook food based on his recipes and after realising how good the food still tasted he regained his confidence that he did a great job on the book.

More than that, having other people find it easy to replicate his recipes confirmed that his restaurant was going to work.

“I am glad I stuck to my guns ... Now I can boldly say my book is good and legit. I can proudly and boldly open a restaurant and I am going to open a restaurant later, in 2021,” he said.