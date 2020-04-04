Somizi to launch 'Cooking With Somizi' on YouTube

The star made the announcement on his Instagram page saying his new show 'Cooking With Somizi' will be on YouTube.

Standing in his kitchen, Somizi said, "I am excited! I have got great news for you. Finally I am starting two channels on YouTube. One is a cooking show which I will be launching in the next two weeks and I am so so super excited. I will be sharing dishes that I have created from scratch but I am not a chef I am just a person who is excited when I am in the kitchen", he said. Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is set to launch his very own cooking show.





The Idols South Africa judge went on to say that although he will be showcasing his culinary skills and teaching others how to put dishes together, he will also be learning from viewers.





"You guys will also be teaching me by sending me your recipes and ideas that you think I should explore in the kitchen. It really is a give and take situation and there is going to be so much of fun throughout the entire journey with me in the kitchen"





Somizi also added that his show will have prizes to give away to viewers and will have guests.





The star also said that he has already started recording the first episode where he made fatcakes for the first time.







