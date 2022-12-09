Sorry cooks! Woolworths Foods won’t be stocking frozen turkey this year

South African turkey lovers will have to go through this Christmas without their favourite meat after Woolworths Foods said there will not be frozen turkeys on their shelves this year. In a statement to IOL Lifestyle, the retailer said this is due to their quality standards, supplier shortages, and the impact of avian flu.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Due to Woolies' quality standards, supplier shortages, and the impact of avian flu we are unfortunately not able to offer whole frozen turkeys this festive season. “We do, however, have plenty of delicious alternatives for your festive table, including a sticky BBQ turkey roast with a butter brine-based blend; stuffed savoury turkey breasts with a butter brine-based blend; and we are also offering rotisserie turkey from their deli counters in selected stores around the country,” they said. Turkey is one of the most iconic features of a Christmas dinner. For many families, it simply is not a Christmas dinner without a turkey.

And after conducting our research and finding out that frozen and non-frozen whole turkey is out of stock at most of SA’s retail stores and butcheries, below we bring you equally delicious turkey alternatives for Christmas dinner. When it comes to easy and familiar, roast chicken is an appealing choice as well. Picture: Tim Douglas/ Pexels Roast chicken When it comes to easy and familiar, roast chicken is an appealing choice as well. Roasting the whole chicken in herbs and butter creates a golden-brown delight that will look wonderful on your Christmas table.

Story continues below Advertisement

Add in a few vegetables, like carrots and potatoes, and you have an easy, complete, and festive holiday dinner. Of course, you can dress it up with extra sides, or even bake it in a crust, but a delicious Christmas alternative to turkey is available with just a little salt, pepper, and butter. You can’t go wrong. A favourite of pescatarians everywhere, countless salmon recipes can serve as an unforgettable main dish for your holiday gathering. Picture: Krisztina Papp/ Pexels Salmon A favourite of pescatarians everywhere, countless salmon recipes can serve as an unforgettable main dish for your holiday gathering.

Story continues below Advertisement

With just one main ingredient and a few spices, this dish can also be a bargain, depending on where you buy the salmon and what type you select. Ham is just about as popular as turkey when it comes to a festive holiday meal. Picture: Jenna Hamra/ Pexels Ham Ham is just about as popular as turkey when it comes to a festive holiday meal. And with good reason. It is easy to glaze, feeds a crowd, and many hams just need to be heated through, so you do not have to worry about undercooked meat.