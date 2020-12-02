South Africans are not having it. A Twitter thread on Thanksgiving dishes goes wrong

People from the US recently celebrated Thanksgiving, a holiday that is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November every year. Thanksgiving is for spending time with their family, and to remember to be thankful for what they have. It is also a time to eat a lot of food. Several traditional foods are served, and it just would not be Thanksgiving without them. Some of the staples include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy. Each family does their holiday meals a little differently, whether it is adding a secret ingredient to a sauce or using a traditional recipe passed down through generations. In a Twitter thread that recently went viral, user @noncigsmoker asked his followers to share their Thanksgiving plates, starting with his, but things got messed up when the post reached South Africans, who could not fathom what was exactly on the plate and started poking fun at the food.

@noncigsmoker’s plate consisted of a leg of turkey, corn, spinach, squash, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. South Africans started questioning some of the items on the plate, labelling the cranberry sauce as jam. They did not understand how a fruit preservative like jam fitted in the dish. The thread has received over 900 quote tweets with many people labelling the dish terrible and hilarious.

Starting a thread of thanksgiving plates please leave yours below pic.twitter.com/eLEVPGhxSB — Cig Ritz (@noncigsmoker) November 26, 2020

@noncigsmoker’s tried explaining the dish to South Africans, but still, they were not having it.

“To all of my new South African friends, it is canned cranberry sauce and it is DELICIOUS. Signed, Non Cigs.”

“Folks are getting the items on my plate incorrect in my mentions so I will lay them out: It’s a turkey leg cuz it’s f****** Thanksgiving dude. Obviously corn, obviously spinach. The orange is SQUASH. Along with the stuffing and mashed taters. And the red is the cranberry idiots.”

Folks are getting the items on my plate incorrect in my mentions so I will lay them out:



It’s a turkey leg cuz it’s fuckin Thanksgiving dude



Obviously corn, obviously spinach



The orange is SQUASH



Along with the stuffing and mashed taters



And the red is the cranberry idiots — Cig Ritz (@noncigsmoker) November 27, 2020

Below are some of the funniest reactions:

TV makes Thanksgiving meals look all glitzy when in actual fact this is what yall eat? Whuu ha.a — Umfazi Ka Giveon❄ (@LihleMotubatse) November 27, 2020

It now makes sense why Diners Drive Inns and dives are always soooo full.



Americans cant cook, they boil everything, fry it add butter and #Inshallah — Maqhawe 🇿🇦 (@Gustav_Nd) November 27, 2020

Absolutely shambolic ! Listen if u don't wanna cook, go for take aways man. What an aggressive plate of food man. — Archie_Padraig ¤ (@McNonu12) November 27, 2020

i am not saying jam would slap with this but why le ye mixed fruit and not ye apricot 😭😭😭 yoh haii 💔 — 🏳️‍🌈 YT: S'thabee (@_sthabee_) November 26, 2020