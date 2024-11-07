South Africa’s Creation Wines voted in top 3 vineyard’s globally at ‘World’s Best Vineyards Awards’

In a remarkable achievement for South Africa’s wine industry, Creation Wines, nestled in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, has been named the third-best vineyard in the world by the prestigious World’s Best Vineyards awards. This year’s list of top 50 vineyards was chosen by a global panel of wine critics, sommeliers, and wine tourism experts, who ranked Creation as the best vineyard in Africa for the fifth year in a row.

The accolade highlights Creation’s dedication to creating an exceptional wine-tasting experience, setting a new standard for South African vineyards on the global stage. Located in the picturesque valley near Hermanus, Creation Wines is celebrated for its focus on Burgundian varieties, particularly Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, with wines crafted to reflect the distinct terroir of the region. Known for pairing its wines with curated food offerings, Creation’s tasting room has become a top destination for wine enthusiasts looking for a gourmet wine and food experience.

The recognition comes as an impressive feat, with Creation Wines outranking iconic names such as Chateau d’Yquem in France (13th place), California’s Robert Mondavi (16th), and Champagne Bollinger (12th). “This award is a great honour,” says Carolyn Martin, co-founder and marketing director of Creation Wines. “It’s an acknowledgement of the journey we began over 20 years ago.” Her words echo the estate’s commitment to creating a distinctive wine experience that has captured the attention of both local and international wine lovers. Creation’s success this year places it in the company of Bodegas De Los Herederos Del Marqués De Riscal in Spain, which took the top spot, and VIK in Chile, ranked second.