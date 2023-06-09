Independent Online
Friday, June 9, 2023

Spoil dad this Father’s Day with this easy leek carbonara frittata bake recipe

Leek carbonara frittata bake. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Spoil dad this Father’s Day with this easy leek carbonara frittata bake recipe.

Give the “world’s best dad” the day he deserves this Father’s Day by making this easy leek carbonara frittata bake recipe, courtesy of the South African Poultry Association.

“Any leftover cooked pasta can be used in this dish. We have made the pasta from scratch which will require two pots but if you are using leftover pasta, you will only need one pan,” the team notes.

Leek carbonara frittata bake

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

400g pasta (spaghetti or tagliatelle or macaroni etc.)

1 tbs olive oil

250g pancetta, chopped (may substitute with bacon or smoked ham, or smoked sausage)

4 large leeks, washed and white part thinly sliced

2 tbs chicken and noodle soup powder

2 cups water, from reserved pasta water

8 eggs

Salt and black pepper, to season

1 tbs mixed herbs

1 cup cream

3 tbs Parmesan cheese

Handful thyme, to garnish

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Bring 1 litre of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain and reserve two cups of water.

Heat a cast iron pan, add oil and pancetta, and fry until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and cook the leeks in the oil until soft about 5 – 8 minutes. Mix soup powder with two cups of water reserved from pasta water, and add to pan. Bring to a boil until the sauce thickens. Remove and set aside to cool slightly.

In a bowl, break eggs and beat, season with salt, black pepper, and mixed herbs. Pour in cream and add Parmesan cheese, whisk together.

Pour the egg mixture into the pasta, place in the oven, and cook for 45 minutes. Remove and leave to cool. Garnish with thyme and serve.

You can read the latest IOL Food digimag here.

