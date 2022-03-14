St Patrick's Day cocktails with Irish whiskey mean that neon green beer is out of luck

A good Irish pub, no matter where on Earth it's situated, is a thing of beauty. My favourite time to visit is late afternoon, with an Irish coffee sipped in a snug wooden nook that gets dimmer and more comfortable as you linger. All the better if it's nasty outside, the wet weather highlighting the cosiness and sense of slowed time that exist in the best of the spaces.

I'm a good chunk Irish myself, but celebrating anything – whether a saint, a heritage or the return of the lower halves of people's faces – with bad drinks in large quantities just doesn't appeal.

My head is spinning from a pitch I got this month, one that declared St Patrick's Day is "not just an excuse to drink, it is an excuse to drink A LOT!" before suggesting a drink made of tequila and matcha – neither of which, for y'all keeping score at home, is Irish. (Of course, for the record, neither was St Patrick.)

I'll be toasting at home with "Paddy Drinks: The World of Modern Irish Whiskey Cocktails," the new book from the team at the Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog in New York. If you haven't had the pleasure of visiting, the Dead Rabbit is a top-notch Irish bar on the first floor, with an outstanding craft cocktail parlour hidden above. And the bar's latest book is the antithesis of the sloppy green boozing that dominates this time of year. Instead, it's loaded with whiskey drinks that are elegant, precise, often complex, and keyed to the unique qualities of the particular spirits used to make them – drinks that could show dyed-green-lager drinkers the Erin of their ways.